THE MOTH Brings Innovative Storytelling To Worcester

In an evening of live storytelling where entertainment and enlightenment merge, The Moth Mainstage returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 am.

Hailed as "New York's hottest and hippest literary ticket" by The Wall Street Journal, The Moth is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. In its 20-year history, The Moth has presented more than 20 thousand stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The "Moth Podcast" is downloaded more than 44 million times a year, and Peabody Award-winning "The Moth Radio Hour" airs weekly on more than 450 public radio stations nationwide.

Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling by wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with The Moth's directors. The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes, celebrating the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers and artists, and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard.

Tickets to The Moth Mainstage are $47. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





