Sugar Ray And The Bluetones and HEAVENLY CONNECTIONS Announced At Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new shows. Acclaimed Chicago style Blues band Sugar Ray and the Bluetones to perform on August 22 and international psychic mediums Lori Sheridan and Laura Wooster are coming together for a heartwarming afternoon of spirit messages at the Spire Center on August 24. Celebrated guitarist and vocalist Ana Popovic will play on September 26. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, May 10, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Singer, harp man, and three time Grammy Nominee Sugar Ray Norcia's career kicked into high gear in 1979 when he formed the original Sugar Ray and the Bluetones with guitar giant Ronnie Earl and it has stayed there ever since. Norcia has received a total of twenty two Blues Music Award nominations including winning two Blues Music Awards in 2014 and has appeared on over sixty albums. In 2012 Ray was inducted into Rhode Island's Music Hall of Fame. In 2016 Sugar Ray and his band The Bluetones released a CD called “Seeing Is Believing.” Sugar Ray was nominated for an unprecedented seven 2017 Blues Music Awards including Traditional Blues Male Artist and B.B. King Entertainer of the Year.

Lori Sheridan is an evidential psychic medium, spiritual teacher, and author who helps others connect with loved ones in spirit and trust their own inner guidance. She is also a Certified Medium with the Forever Family Foundation. Laura Wooster is an Intuitive Medium, Teacher, Spiritualist minister, and host of The Intuitive Life podcast on MindBodySpirit.fm. She is also a Certified Medium with the Forever Family Foundation. Guests can experience an inspiring gathering filled with love, hope, and healing as these two gifted mediums deliver evidential messages from loved ones in spirit—reminding us that love never dies and our connections continue beyond the physical. While individual readings are not guaranteed, this uplifting event offers reassurance and a sense of connection for all who attend.

The award-winning, hard-touring, guitar slinger Ana Popovic blends smoking electric funk and slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals and a tight blues groove with soulful, feminine vocals. Not surprisingly, she can claim any number of notable accolades and achievements from the highest quarters of the music industry. She's shown her commitment to celebrating her guitar-driven, eclectic music style through consistent touring, awards, and recognition for the past 25 years. Called 'one helluva a guitar-player' by Bruce Springsteen and nominated for seven Blues Music Awards, Ana was added as the only female guitar-player to the 2014 -'18 all star Experience Hendrix lineup; a nationwide tour celebrating the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include The Steel Wheels on May 8, Darrell Scott on May 9, A Band of Brothers on May 10, Drew Angus on May 11, Jen Kearney on May 15, Carbon Leaf on May 16, Duke Robillard on May 17, Love Laughter and Lasagna With Acclaimed Stress Expert Loretta Laroche on May 18, Kathleen Parks on May 22, Bywater Call on May 23, Tab Benoit on May 24, and Cassandre McKinley on May 25.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, May 10, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

Comments