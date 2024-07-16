Step Beyond the Rainbow At Cultural Center of Cape Cod's WIZARD OF OZ Exhibition 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the Cultural Center of Cape Cod invites you to experience the magic of the Wizard of Oz through a new exhibition running July 26 through September 7, 2024. Follow Dorothy and her intrepid friends on a journey that redefines the meaning of home, courage, friendship, and belonging.

Family Fun Day and Exhibition Opening

Saturday, July 27, from 10am – 3pm

At the beating heart of this enchanting exhibition is Christina Schlesinger's The Dorothy Paintings." This compelling collection of thirteen mural-sized canvases reimagines Dorothy's adventures with a freshness of perspective that aptly portrays her as the symbol of youthful resilience and independence. Schlesinger's work demands attention while simultaneously depicting a delicateness and vulnerability rarely seen successfully in combination. Schlesinger's use of oil, acrylic, and collage brings unique texture and depth to each bold piece. "Through my paintings, I wanted to capture Dorothy's journey as a powerful metaphor for the challenges and triumphs young girls face in discovering their own strengths," says Schlesinger.

In addition to the stunning artworks, families can engage in hands-on activities inspired by the world of Oz. Build LEGO creations in the "No Place Like Home" room or test your skills at the “If I only Had a Brain-Teasers.” Enjoy fun outdoor games like “Condiment Twister” and cool off in the “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” sprinkler. The Center also invites guests to enjoy Palette, this fanciful supper club offering dishes inspired by the whimsical world of Oz, complemented by Oz-centered jazz performances. Renowned pianist Laszlo Gardony will provide fresh takes on American Songbook classics and original compositions, including his arrangement of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” ensuring a delightful culinary and musical experiences that will satisfy every lion, tiger, or bear.

"The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is more than just a story; it's a timeless exploration of what it means to find and appreciate the complex emotions around the concept of home," says Molly Demeulenaere, the Cultural Center Executive Director. "Dorothy's journey, alongside her wonderfully loyal and caring friends, mirrors the universal quest for belonging and self-discovery, making it a story that truly resonates across generations."

Cultural Center of Cape Cod gives viewers from July 26 to September 7 to experience this captivating and fun-filled summer exhibition. Whether you're a fan of the classic tale or entirely new to the world of Oz, there's something for everyone to discover. Step beyond the rainbow and explore the true meaning of home through the eyes of Dorothy and the magic of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

