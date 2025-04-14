Roomful Of Blues, Glenn Miller Orchestra and More to Perform at The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed three new shows. Blues and swing revival band Roomful of Blues will play on August 9 and the most popular and sought after big band of all time, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, returns to Plymouth for two evenings of swing music on August 13 and 14. All-star bluegrass supergroup J2B2 will perform on August 29.

Roomful of Blues is an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, and the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer DD Bastos brings her sweet and soulful vocals, adding another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blue musical roots. Along with bassist John Turner, trumpeter Chris Pratt, drummer Mike Coffey, keyboardist Jeff Ceasrine, baritone and tenor saxophonist Craig Thomas, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, Roomful keeps on rockin' year after year. Since 1967, the group's deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n' roll, jump, blues and soul has earned it five Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards.

The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform their greatest hits, including “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “American Patrol,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” Tuxedo Junction,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade” as they continue their national tour. The 15-member orchestra, their lead singers, and the vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just as they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood before his band. Both shows are at 7:00 p.m.

J2B2 features four legendary, award-winning musicians: John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin, and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar, and vocals; Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals; and Mark Fain on bass – delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard it before. The combination of forces by Jorgenson, Pedersen, Sauber, and Fain form a spot-on union of impeccable musicianship, incomparable songwriting, incredible harmony vocals (a fresh twist combining bluegrass with elements of West Coast folk rock), and seasoned showmanship.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Sam Robbins on April 17, Chris Cain Band on April 18, Jimmy Tingle on April 19, Twisted Pine on April 24, Don Jovi on April 25, Maya De Vitry on April 26, The Shady Roosters on April 27, Jeff Allen on April 27, Jesse Lynn Madera on May 1, and Teddy Thompson on May 2.

Comments