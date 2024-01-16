Springfield Chamber Players Launches Education And Outreach Concerts

This performance will be repeated at the Community Music School of Springfield.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Springfield Chamber Players Launches Education And Outreach Concerts

Springfield Chamber Players Launches Education And Outreach Concerts

The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO), has announced the inauguration of a new program to bring education and outreach programs into the community.

According to Beth Welty, Chair of the Springfield Chamber Players, Quartetto Mosso (using the Italian term, mosso, for moving rapidly forward) had performed an educational concert at Berkshire School in Sheffield, MA, in early January.

This performance will be repeated at the Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State Street, Springfield, MA, on Sunday, February 11 at 3PM. Both concerts are free to the public. 

In Springfield, Quartetto Mosso will perform William Grant Still's Lyric Quartette, Rebecca Clarke's Two Movements for String Quartet, and Antonin Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12, Opus 96, American. “This program introduces audiences to a variety of classical music genres and styles, and we hope to bring this program to schools, senior centers, assisted living facilities, and other venues,” says Welty. 

Springfield Symphony Orchestra musicians performing with the Springfield Chamber Players' Quartetto Mosso include violinists Beth Welty and Ronald Gorevic, violist Carol Hutter, and cellist Yoonhee Ko. 

To book a Springfield Chamber Players education or outreach program, contact Beth Welty at 339-368-2996 or bethannwelty@gmail.com

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly MOSSO, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. The Springfield Chamber Players was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall, a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Springfield.

For further information: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Alaudin Ullahs DISHWASHER DREAMS Opens In February At Merrimack Repertory Theatre Photo
Alaudin Ullah's DISHWASHER DREAMS Opens In February At Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will welcome Dishwasher Dreams, written and performed by Alaudin Ullah, and directed by Chay Yew.

2
Club Passims Folk Collective to Host Two-Day Event We Black Folk Fest Photo
Club Passim's Folk Collective to Host Two-Day Event 'We Black Folk Fest'

Club Passim's Folk Collective will host the two-day event 'We Black Folk Fest' on February 4 and 11, featuring black folk musicians in the New England area.

3
Grammy Award-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs To Give East Coast Premiere Of John Harbisons Wh Photo
Grammy Award-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs To Give East Coast Premiere Of John Harbison's 'What Do We Make Of Bach?'

GRAMMY Award-winning organist Paul Jacobs will give the East Coast premiere of John Harbison's 'What Do We Make Of Bach?' with the New England Philharmonic. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
NEC Jazz Orchestra Kicks Off Regattabars New Big Band Mondays Series Photo
NEC Jazz Orchestra Kicks Off Regattabar's New Big Band Mondays Series

The NEC Jazz Orchestra makes an off-campus appearance on Monday, February 5 at the Charles Hotel’s Regattabar (1 Bennett St., Cambridge). The orchestra is the opening act for the Ken Schaphorst Big Band, the 17-piece ensemble of acclaimed composer, performer and Jazz Studies Co-Chair Schaphorst.

More Hot Stories For You

Club Passim's Folk Collective to Host Two-Day Event 'We Black Folk Fest'Club Passim's Folk Collective to Host Two-Day Event 'We Black Folk Fest'
NEC Jazz Orchestra Kicks Off Regattabar's New Big Band Mondays SeriesNEC Jazz Orchestra Kicks Off Regattabar's New Big Band Mondays Series
Odyssey Opera Performs THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE in AprilOdyssey Opera Performs THE VOYAGE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE in April
Scotty McCreery and RUMORS Added to Indian Ranch Summer Concert SeasonScotty McCreery and RUMORS Added to Indian Ranch Summer Concert Season

Videos

See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater Video
See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson Video
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson in Boston A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson
New Milford Public Library (3/23-3/23)
Anthony Rapp's Without You in Boston Anthony Rapp's Without You
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (4/02-4/14)
The Importance of Being Ernestine in Boston The Importance of Being Ernestine
Castle Hill Productions (3/07-3/17)
All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Boston All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/03-2/03)
The Porch on Windy Hill in Boston The Porch on Windy Hill
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (4/03-4/21)
Mean Girls - High School Version in Boston Mean Girls - High School Version
The Company Theatre (1/19-1/28)
A Wrinkle in Time in Boston A Wrinkle in Time
Wheelock Family Theatre (4/13-5/11)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You