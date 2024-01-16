Springfield Chamber Players Launches Education And Outreach Concerts

The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO), has announced the inauguration of a new program to bring education and outreach programs into the community.

According to Beth Welty, Chair of the Springfield Chamber Players, Quartetto Mosso (using the Italian term, mosso, for moving rapidly forward) had performed an educational concert at Berkshire School in Sheffield, MA, in early January.

This performance will be repeated at the Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State Street, Springfield, MA, on Sunday, February 11 at 3PM. Both concerts are free to the public.

In Springfield, Quartetto Mosso will perform William Grant Still's Lyric Quartette, Rebecca Clarke's Two Movements for String Quartet, and Antonin Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12, Opus 96, American. “This program introduces audiences to a variety of classical music genres and styles, and we hope to bring this program to schools, senior centers, assisted living facilities, and other venues,” says Welty.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra musicians performing with the Springfield Chamber Players' Quartetto Mosso include violinists Beth Welty and Ronald Gorevic, violist Carol Hutter, and cellist Yoonhee Ko.

To book a Springfield Chamber Players education or outreach program, contact Beth Welty at 339-368-2996 or bethannwelty@gmail.com

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly MOSSO, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. The Springfield Chamber Players was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall, a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Springfield.

For further information: Click Here.