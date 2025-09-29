Spire Center to Host New Year's Eve Comedy Show With Christine Hurley & Friends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts will celebrate the arrival of 2026 with a special New Year’s Eve Comedy Show headlined by Christine Hurley, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Boston Comedy.”

She will be joined by guest comics Dave Russo, Jerry Thornton, and Pete Costello for a night of laughter to kick off the new year. The event takes place on Wednesday, December 31 at the Spire Center in downtown Plymouth.

Christine Hurley has been seen on Nick at Nite’s Search for America’s Funniest Mom Contest, The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network, and America’s Got Talent! She is a regular at Aruba Ray’s Comedy Club, the Montreal Comedy Festival, and the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas, and performs at venues across New England. Known as one of the most-booked comedians on the East Coast, Hurley has earned her reputation as one of the region’s favorite comics.

Joining her will be Dave Russo, winner of the first Boston Comedy Festival and co-host of NESN’s Dirty Water TV; Jerry Thornton, Boston-based comedian, author, and podcast host, known for appearances in HBO’s Reverse of the Curse of the Bambino and as the author of Five Rings: The Super Bowl History of the Patriots; and Pete Costello, a veteran comedian whose material draws on everyday humor and who has opened for Joan Rivers, The Beach Boys, and Lewis Black.