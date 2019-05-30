SpeakEasy Continues Contemporary Musical Panel With THE VIEW UPSTAIRS

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, following the 3PM matinee performance, SpeakEasy Stage will present a panel of musical theatre experts and practitioners for a closer look at its current production of The View UpStairs by Max Vernon.

This talkback is a part of a new series entitled Celebrating the Contemporary American Musical, which SpeakEasy launched earlier this season as part of its commitment to champion new musicals which explore contemporary social issues, push the boundaries of the form, and challenge the story-telling form.

The goal of the series is to further the audience's appreciation of this unique art form and to understand where each of the musicals in SpeakEasy's 18-19 Season fit in the American Musical Theatre canon.

Veteran Boston arts reporter Terry Byrne returns as host for the third and final installment of this talkback series, which kicked off in November with a discussion of SpeakEasy's production of Fun Home, and continued in March with a discussion of the company's production of Once.

Joining Ms. Byrne for the discussion of The View UpStairs will be

Scott Edmiston, Newly Appointed Dean of Theater, Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Russell Garrett, Actor, The View UpStairs

Helen Deborah Lewis, Associate Professor of Theater, Boston Conservatory at Berklee

SpeakEasy's talkback Celebrating the Contemporary American Musical: The View UpStairs will take place immediately following the 3PM matinee of The View UpStairs on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the BCA Plaza Theatre at the Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St. in Boston's South End.

Admission is free with a ticket to the Sunday, June 2, 3PM performance of The View UpStairs, or by signing up in advance with Marketing Director Jim Torres at jimtorres@speakeasystage.com.

For tickets or more information SpeakEasy's production of The View UpStairs, the public is invited to call the box office at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com .





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You