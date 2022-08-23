Single Show Tickets Now Available For Handel and Haydn Society 2022-23 Season

The Handel and Haydn Society has announced that single show tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which features eight H+H premieres. This season includes the first H+H complete performances of Mozart's beautiful opera The Marriage of Figaro, masterpieces from Bach to Beethoven, as well as the world premiere of Crossing the Deep, an innovative concert program exploring the connections and shared themes used by classical European composers and enslaved Africans that created a new art form, the American Spiritual. Single show tickets are on sale now at handelandhaydn.org.

"This is going to be a remarkable year for H+H as we tackle some phenomenal works from the Classical and Baroque periods. While some of the pieces may be well known, H+H is ready to dust the cobwebs off and present them on period instruments - listeners will thrill to the excitement and vitality of their first performances," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "We want to bring this music to as many people as possible, and single show tickets allow everyone a chance to experience the vibrancy and joy for which H+H is known."

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, H+H's audiences will enjoy an all-Bach program, Beethoven's Symphonies No. 1 and 3, the complete Brandenburg Concertos, and for the 169th consecutive year, H+H will kick off Boston's holiday season with performances of Handel's Messiah over Thanksgiving weekend.

In 2023, Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky will perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 2, completing her survey of Mozart's violin concertos. H+H will also give its premiere performance of the C Major Sinfonia by Marianna Martines, a pupil and friend of Haydn and Mozart who was well known in her time, but whose talents were lost to history. Rounding out the season are Mendelssohn's Symphony No 5, "Reformation," and Bach's Easter Oratorio.

Featured guest soloists making their H+H debut include fortepianist Andreas Staier, sopranos Ying Fang and Robin Johannsen, tenor Andrew Haji, and basses Michael Sumuel and Krzysztof Baczyk.

The 208th season includes the return of guest conductors Rinaldo Alessandrini, Jonathan Cohen, Václav Luks, Raphaël Pichon, and David Stern.

The 2022-23 Season

The Glories of Bach October 7 + 9 Symphony Hall

The Marriage of Figaro November 17 + 18 Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah November 25 + 26 + 27 Symphony Hall

A Baroque Christmas December 15 + 18 NEC Jordan Hall

Beethoven + Mozart January 6 + 8 Symphony Hall

Beethoven Eroica January 20 + 22 Symphony Hall

Bach Brandenburg Concertos February 17 + 19 NEC Jordan Hall + Sanders Theatre

Mozart + Mendelssohn March 17 + 19 NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach Easter Oratorio March 31 + April 2 Symphony Hall

Crossing the Deep June 1 + 4 JFK Presidential Library and Museum

Subscription packages are also available and may be purchased by calling 617-266-3605 or visiting handelandhaydn.org.