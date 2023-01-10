Singer-Songwriter Robin Batteau To Debut New Album At Club Passim On January 29

Singer and Songwriter Robin Batteau brings his unique new project, Banned in Sparta, to the Passim stage on January 29th. Inspired by ancient Greek Lyric Poets like Sappho, Simonides, and Corinna from the 5th and 6th and 7th centuries BCE, Banned in Sparta, combines the incredible songwriting talents of Batteau with the iconic voices from New England's folk scene like Tom Rush, Carolyn Hester, Tom Paxton, Livingston Taylor, Kate Taylor, and Eric Andersen. Batteau elevates the myths and ancient struggles of the Greek tragedies into modern folk classics. Robin's sister Yani, who plays clawhammer style banjo, will open the show and join him onstage for a few songs. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Click here to listen to two original songs from Banned in Sparta.

Robin Batteau is a Grammy, Emmy and Clio-Award winner and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter-soloist and music producer. Six months out of Harvard and a semester short of his degree in Integrative Biology, he was signed to his first record deal with Columbia Records. Fifty years and a dozen CDs later, he's played his personal style of improvisational violin with everyone from Yo-Yo Ma to Benny Goodman to Bruce Springsteen and has had his songs sung by Whitney Houston, Judy Collins, and Paul Newman, to name a few.

Batteau has created songs for charities and causes from World Hunger Year to Save the Whales and Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign to Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for kids with such things as cancer, sickle-cell, AIDS and thalassemia. His band Buskin & Batteau's received accolades from the Boston Globe ("Acoustic heaven..."), Time Magazine, People Magazine, the New York Times, The Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, Mary Hart, Oprah Winfrey, Bonnie Raitt ("Here comes the Love God"), and helped advertising campaigns win nearly 1,000 awards with jingles like "I'm Lovin' It" for McDonalds, "This is Beer" for Budweiser and "The Heartbeat of America" for Chevrolet.

"I finally graduated from Harvard this spring, at 74, after a half-century hiatus, and that's where I discovered Archilochus, the 7th century BCE soldier-poet so irreverent he was "Banned in Sparta"- the title of this project- who lit the fire beneath me," said Batteau. "Like many veteran musicians, I've been part of projects that won Grammy, Emmy, and Gold Records, and an Oscar nod, but never one that demanded my heart and soul like this one- as you can tell from the picture!"

Yani Batteau calls her music, 'Americana Soul.' Her roots run deep encompassing the sounds and lore of Vintage Country, traditional folk and the unique mystique that is embedded in Appalachian music and culture. When she plays the banjo, her intricate picking extends beyond the traditional claw hammer style. She skillfully launches into improvisational riffs that are at once complex and dynamic.

Robin Batteau will perform live at Club Passim Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Doors will open at 4:00 PM. Tickets ($35) are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.