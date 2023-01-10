Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriter Robin Batteau To Debut New Album At Club Passim On January 29

Singer and Songwriter Robin Batteau brings his unique new project, Banned in Sparta, to the Passim stage.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Singer-Songwriter Robin Batteau To Debut New Album At Club Passim On January 29

Singer and Songwriter Robin Batteau brings his unique new project, Banned in Sparta, to the Passim stage on January 29th. Inspired by ancient Greek Lyric Poets like Sappho, Simonides, and Corinna from the 5th and 6th and 7th centuries BCE, Banned in Sparta, combines the incredible songwriting talents of Batteau with the iconic voices from New England's folk scene like Tom Rush, Carolyn Hester, Tom Paxton, Livingston Taylor, Kate Taylor, and Eric Andersen. Batteau elevates the myths and ancient struggles of the Greek tragedies into modern folk classics. Robin's sister Yani, who plays clawhammer style banjo, will open the show and join him onstage for a few songs. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Click here to listen to two original songs from Banned in Sparta.

Robin Batteau is a Grammy, Emmy and Clio-Award winner and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter-soloist and music producer. Six months out of Harvard and a semester short of his degree in Integrative Biology, he was signed to his first record deal with Columbia Records. Fifty years and a dozen CDs later, he's played his personal style of improvisational violin with everyone from Yo-Yo Ma to Benny Goodman to Bruce Springsteen and has had his songs sung by Whitney Houston, Judy Collins, and Paul Newman, to name a few.

Batteau has created songs for charities and causes from World Hunger Year to Save the Whales and Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign to Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for kids with such things as cancer, sickle-cell, AIDS and thalassemia. His band Buskin & Batteau's received accolades from the Boston Globe ("Acoustic heaven..."), Time Magazine, People Magazine, the New York Times, The Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, Mary Hart, Oprah Winfrey, Bonnie Raitt ("Here comes the Love God"), and helped advertising campaigns win nearly 1,000 awards with jingles like "I'm Lovin' It" for McDonalds, "This is Beer" for Budweiser and "The Heartbeat of America" for Chevrolet.

"I finally graduated from Harvard this spring, at 74, after a half-century hiatus, and that's where I discovered Archilochus, the 7th century BCE soldier-poet so irreverent he was "Banned in Sparta"- the title of this project- who lit the fire beneath me," said Batteau. "Like many veteran musicians, I've been part of projects that won Grammy, Emmy, and Gold Records, and an Oscar nod, but never one that demanded my heart and soul like this one- as you can tell from the picture!"

Yani Batteau calls her music, 'Americana Soul.' Her roots run deep encompassing the sounds and lore of Vintage Country, traditional folk and the unique mystique that is embedded in Appalachian music and culture. When she plays the banjo, her intricate picking extends beyond the traditional claw hammer style. She skillfully launches into improvisational riffs that are at once complex and dynamic.

Robin Batteau will perform live at Club Passim Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Doors will open at 4:00 PM. Tickets ($35) are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.




The Huntingtons Founding Managing Director Michael Maso to Step Down in June 2023 Photo
The Huntington's Founding Managing Director Michael Maso to Step Down in June 2023
The Huntington’s founding Managing Director Michael Maso will step down from the leadership role he has held at the company for over 40 years at the end of this season – his 41st as managing director – on June 30, 2023.
Summer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economical Photo
Summer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economically Disadvantaged Kids
Over the next three years, Sonic Boom will provide over $500,000 in operational and financial support for The Summer Stars Foundation’s flagship performing arts summer camp.
Concord Womens Chorus Welcomes New Singers to Open Rehearsals and Auditions Photo
Concord Women's Chorus Welcomes New Singers to Open Rehearsals and Auditions
Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, invites new singers to join its ensemble at “Open Rehearsals” on Tuesday, January 17, 9:30 am, and Tuesday, January 24, 9:30 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord.  Artistic Director and Conductor Jane Ring Frank welcomes newcomers to join rehearsal, learn more about the spring concert season, and audition on Tuesday, January 24 immediately following rehearsal. 
Filmmaker Elegance Bratton to Receive Inaugural Coolidge Breakthrough Artist Award Photo
Filmmaker Elegance Bratton to Receive Inaugural Coolidge Breakthrough Artist Award
The Coolidge Corner Theatre has announced award-winning and boundary-breaking director, writer and producer Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids, The Inspection) as the inaugural recipient of The Coolidge Breakthrough Artist Award. 

More Hot Stories For You


Summer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economically Disadvantaged KidsSummer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economically Disadvantaged Kids
January 9, 2023

Over the next three years, Sonic Boom will provide over $500,000 in operational and financial support for The Summer Stars Foundation’s flagship performing arts summer camp.
BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons Leads Three Programs Including Two World PremieresBSO Music Director Andris Nelsons Leads Three Programs Including Two World Premieres
January 9, 2023

Andris Nelsons leads the world premiere of American composer/guitarist Steven Mackey's Concerto for Curved Space, a BSO co-commission (Thursday and Saturday concerts only). Mackey's style embraces influences ranging from Beethoven to modern rock.
Lexington Historical Society Looks to the Future By Transforming its HeadquartersLexington Historical Society Looks to the Future By Transforming its Headquarters
January 6, 2023

Lexington Historical Society has selected Massachusetts-based, women owned H2 Design Studio to create the physical starting point of a visitor's journey through the rich, diverse, and dynamic history of Lexington. 
Filmmaker Elegance Bratton to Receive Inaugural Coolidge Breakthrough Artist AwardFilmmaker Elegance Bratton to Receive Inaugural Coolidge Breakthrough Artist Award
January 6, 2023

The Coolidge Corner Theatre has announced award-winning and boundary-breaking director, writer and producer Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids, The Inspection) as the inaugural recipient of The Coolidge Breakthrough Artist Award. 
Barrington Stage Company Announces 12th Annual 10X10 New Play FestivalBarrington Stage Company Announces 12th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival
January 6, 2023

Barrington Stage Company has announced the 10-minute plays, playwrights and casting for the 12th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2023 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival. 
share