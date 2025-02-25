Shakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour of MACBETH Launches

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare has launched its run across the region, unleashing the dark and powerful tale of Shakespeare's Macbeth, directed by Kevin G. Coleman and Kirstin L. Daniel, through May 2.

Daniel, also Shakespeare & Company's Education Tour and Professional Development Manager, explained that the cast presents full productions of the play, but also post-show forums, and various related workshops in middle and high schools, colleges, and other venues across the Northeast.

"The workshops demonstrate the imaginative collaboration among directors, actors, and audiences that is essential to the art form," she said, noting that the tour reaches more than 20,000 students, teachers, and audience members each year, and has been part of Shakespeare & Company's repertoire since 1982.

This year, the tour travels from Massachusetts to Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and New York. It presents student matinees for local schools at the Tina Packer Playhouse at the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox, Mass., and offers two public performances at Shakespeare & Company: a sensory-friendly performance on Thursday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m., a venue walk-through scheduled for Friday, March 14, at 2:30 p.m., and two open-captioned performances on Saturday, March 22, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

