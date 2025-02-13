Shakespeare & Company to Present New Online Spring Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will present a new online workshop: Voice & Text: Language through Sound and Movement based on the sound and movement work created by Kristin Linklater.

Led by Designated Linklater Voice teacher Ariel Bock, this workshop will be held over four Tuesdays in March and April, offering actors, performers, and language enthusiasts an opportunity to unlock the power of sound and movement in language, poetry, and theater.

Each session will explore text from a range of sources, including haiku, classic works by Shakespeare, and more in a supportive, playful atmosphere. Participants will explore the connection between thought, sound, and feeling through activities, including a Linklater warmup designed to build resonance and awareness within the body.

Voice & Text will be held Tuesdays, March 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8, from 6 pm to 8:30 pm ET via Zoom. Tuition is $275, with alumni and union discounts available. Student and BIPOC artist tuition is $235. This workshop is open to all, though some familiarity with Linklater voice work is recommended.

For more information and to register, please visit shakespeare.org or email About Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training at training@shakespeare.org.

About Ariel Bock

Ariel has been an actor, director and voice teacher at Shakespeare & Company for more than 20 years, she's served as Artistic Associate and Producing Associate, and has been on the faculty as an acting or voice teacher at Dartmouth College, Smith College, and MIT, and has led many workshops both for professional and pre-professional actors and for those interested in Theater-in-Education.

