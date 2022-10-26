Shakespeare & Company to Host CLOWNING FOR ACTORS Workshop in NYC This November

Shakespeare & Company will offer Clowning for Actors, An Exploration of Glorious Failures and Epic Imbalances, November 11 through 13 in New York, N.Y.

This workshop will be led by Michael F. Toomey (he/him), who has been performing and teaching Clown for more than 20 years, having worked and studied with numerous master teachers in Clown, including Giovanni Fusetti and Philippe Gaulier.

"Throughout history, the Clown has played a vital role in our communities," said Toomey. "Cross-culturally, the Clown has been looked to in order to reveal what is most human about us all and asks us to laugh about it."

In the course of the three-day workshop, actors will explore the 'Red Nose,' play, complicity, and how each of these is vital to the actor's training. All participants and workshop staff are required to have completed a COVID-19 vaccine regimen (including booster, if eligible) and will be tested upon arrival for COVID-19.

DATES: November 11-13, 2022

SCHEDULE: Friday, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

TUITION: $400 USD - Alumni and union discounts available, as are Scholarships for People of the Global Majority/BIPOC participants.

LOCATION: New York, N.Y. (exact location provided upon acceptance for workshop)

APPLY: http://ow.ly/P2y250LgPCG

For more information, e-mail training@shakespeare.org.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training based in Lenox, Mass., Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.