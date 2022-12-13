Shakespeare & Company is Offering Bard-Inspired Gift Options This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Shakespeare & Company is offering a wide range of Bard-inspired items for sale online, including books, clothing, stocking stuffers, and gift bundles.

Jaclyn C. Stevenson, director of marketing and communications, explained that the initiative is designed to keep the Shakespeare & Company gift shop's doors open for a longer period of time - in this case, virtually.

"Our on-site gift shop is always abuzz during the summer and fall when our performance season is in full swing," she said. "To extend our one-of-a-kind gift offerings to a larger audience year-round, we've selected some of our best-sellers to create an online holiday shopping experience that is simple, affordable, and tailor-made for lovers of theater, Shakespeare, and the Berkshires."

In addition to individual items for sale - including a small selection of clearance items - Shakespeare & Company has also created gift bundles that offer select sets of products:

Recipients can enjoy Shake & Co. on the go with this outdoor-inspired trio of gifts: a 16.9 oz. SILO thermal bottle that keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot; a Shakespeare & Company branded fleece blanket, and a blue t-shirt (S, M, L, or XL) featuring Much Ado About Nothing's famous quote: "There was a star danced, and under that was I born." $56

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer and Kristen Linklater (1936-2020), with Dennis Krausnick (1942-2018) joining the fold two years later. Today, we are proud to offer just some of these visionaries' words of wisdom, in hardcover and paperback. The Founders Book Bundle includes a hardcover copy of Packer's fierce and funny Women of Will - Following the Feminine in Shakespeare's Plays, and paperback versions of Linklater's Freeing the Natural Voice - Imagery and Art in the Practice of Voice and Language, and Krausnick's original poetry collection, White Flash. $66

A selection of items tailored for stockings, host gifts, and more, the Little But Fierce Bundle includes a Bard in the Berkshires branded mug, beeswax "Pride and Peppermint" lip balm, and a bright-red car magnet to share your Shake & Co. support everywhere you go. $20

Individual items for sale include but are not limited to:

Stay warm and cozy all year long with a Shakespeare & Company fleece blanket! These bright blue beauties are perfect for snuggling on the couch this winter and a cool night of outdoor theater this summer. $22

Ten, hand-made greeting cards featuring the original photography and designs by Ruth Sovronsky, paired with Shakespeare quotes. $18

The Shakespeare & Company baseball tee is one of the newest items in our gift shop and is available in the widest range of sizes we offer. $26

A bright blue t-shirt featuring Much Ado About Nothing's famous quote: "There was a star danced, and under that was I born." Limited stock is available. $26

New this year - the black "sword hoodie" is flying off the shelves! Grab one from limited supply before they're gone. $40

A bright, green youth t-shirt that proclaims, "I do see danger & disobedience!" Limited stock is available. $18

A beautifully packaged, 16.9 oz. SILO thermal bottle that keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, at a newly discounted price! $13.

A nod to our holiday, Jane Austen-inspired programming: beeswax "Pride and Peppermint" lip balm, handmade in the U.S. $4.50

Share your Shake & Co. support everywhere you go with bright red car magnets - also suitable for refrigerator doors. $2

Shakespeare peers over the hills on this branded coffee mug that pays homage to both the Bard and the Berkshires. $15

Thou will not have to wait with bated breath and whisp'ring if thou hast Shakespearmints about thy person.$3.50

Give the Bard a little color with this beautiful, advanced coloring book. $15

Founder Tina Packer's fierce and funny Women of Will - Following the Feminine in Shakespeare's Plays. One of several titles for sale. $16

For more information and a full listing of items for sale, visit the online store at shakespeare.org, or call (413) 637-3353.