Seaglass Theater Company to Present AND THE BEAT GOES ON…100 YEARS OF CABARET MUSIC

Seaglass Theater Company will present And the Beat Goes On…100 Years of Cabaret Music, a lively tribute to a century of wit, glamour, and storytelling in song. Performances will take place Saturday, October 25 at 3 p.m. at United Congregational Church in Milton and Sunday, October 26 at 3 p.m. at Unitarian Memorial Church in Fairhaven.

The concert features Kaileigh Riess and Marcus Huber with Matthew Larson serving as music director and pianist, performing music that spans from 1920s Berlin to contemporary Hollywood — including works by Kurt Weill, Benjamin Britten, Billy Joel, and Lady Gaga. Audiences can expect an afternoon of songs that are by turns funny, touching, and daring, paired with light refreshments and cabaret-style atmosphere.

“I am thrilled that we were able to get these three in-demand artists together for this cabaret,” said Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann. “It is sure to be a unique and entertaining experience.”

Tickets are $30, which includes appetizers, desserts, and beverages. Tickets may be purchased online via Eventbrite for Milton or Eventbrite for Fairhaven, or in person at each venue beginning 30 minutes before each performance.

The October 25 Milton performance is supported in part by a grant from the Milton Cultural Council, a local agency funded by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

For more information, visit www.seaglasstheater.com or call 508-951-7187.