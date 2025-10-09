 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home San Diego For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Seaglass Theater Company to Present AND THE BEAT GOES ON…100 YEARS OF CABARET MUSIC

Performances October 25 in Milton and October 26 in Fairhaven celebrate a century of cabaret song and style.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
Seaglass Theater Company to Present AND THE BEAT GOES ON…100 YEARS OF CABARET MUSIC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Seaglass Theater Company will present And the Beat Goes On…100 Years of Cabaret Music, a lively tribute to a century of wit, glamour, and storytelling in song. Performances will take place Saturday, October 25 at 3 p.m. at United Congregational Church in Milton and Sunday, October 26 at 3 p.m. at Unitarian Memorial Church in Fairhaven.

The concert features Kaileigh Riess and Marcus Huber with Matthew Larson serving as music director and pianist, performing music that spans from 1920s Berlin to contemporary Hollywood — including works by Kurt Weill, Benjamin Britten, Billy Joel, and Lady Gaga. Audiences can expect an afternoon of songs that are by turns funny, touching, and daring, paired with light refreshments and cabaret-style atmosphere.

“I am thrilled that we were able to get these three in-demand artists together for this cabaret,” said Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann. “It is sure to be a unique and entertaining experience.”

Tickets are $30, which includes appetizers, desserts, and beverages. Tickets may be purchased online via Eventbrite for Milton or Eventbrite for Fairhaven, or in person at each venue beginning 30 minutes before each performance.

The October 25 Milton performance is supported in part by a grant from the Milton Cultural Council, a local agency funded by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

For more information, visit www.seaglasstheater.com or call 508-951-7187.




Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
98 ratings

The Outsiders
Waiting for Godot
25 ratings

Waiting for Godot
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Lion King
84 ratings

The Lion King

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos