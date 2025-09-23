Scottish Fiddler Louise Bichan to Bring Her ALL HALLOWS' EVE Show To Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottish fiddler Louise Bichan is set to bring Halloween music and fun from the Celtic Isles of Scotland to Club Passim on Wednesday, October 29. Louise will be joined by guitarist Conor Hearn, mandolinist Ethan Setiawan, cellist Brendan Hearn, fellow Berklee College of Music graduate Hannah Rose Baker, along with surprise guests. The event will feature Samhain traditions, folk tales, and songs of trowies, sea serpents, and selkies. Guests are encouraged to come disguised in their best costume and to bring their most frighteningly carved turnip or pumpkin to win a prize.

“I'm having a lot of fun pulling together a collection of music and folk tales, some of which I've grown up hearing and playing, some I've written, and some which are new to me,” says Louise. “We are really looking forward to a bit of lighthearted, spooky fun and hope the audience will get into the spirit of it, perhaps join us in dressing up and bring along carved creations!”

Bichan is a Maine-based Scottish musician and photographer who uses both mediums to tell stories old and new. Growing up in the remote yet culturally rich Orkney Islands, a place where creativity abounds and playing music has been an integral part of the social fabric for centuries, gave Louise a solid foundation in music. Masterfully blending traditional and classical arrangements, her music is thoughtful, complex, curious, and playful.

Her first record, Out of My Own Light, follows her grandmother Margaret Tait from Orkney to Canada and back, with a dilemma of the heart to solve. In April 2024, she released The Lost Summer featuring her current touring band, and now she looks forward to this latest venture, hoping it might become a yearly tradition for the group.

All Hallows' Eve: Spooky tunes, songs, and tales from Scotland takes place at Club Passim on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.