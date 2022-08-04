SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, WAITING FOR GODOT & More Lead Boston's August Theater Top 10

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. August selections include Songs for a New World, Waiting for Godot, Pippin, and more!

Songs For A New World

Berkshire Theatre Group - July 26, 2022 through August 20, 2022

Its about one moment. Its about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

Waiting For Godot

Barrington Stage Company - August 19, 2022 through September 04, 2022

Vladimir and Estragon wait on a deserted country road to meet a person named Godot. Killing time with hat tricks and half-remembered stories, they dawdle through one of the greatest dramas of the 20th century. In Beckett's absurd, anarchic world, life is vaudeville and tragedy, philosophy and confusion, all seamlessly woven together with the playwright's masterful blend of poetry and humor.

Pippin

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston - August 05, 2022 through August 13, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston returns for its 53rd summer season on the main stage at the Robinson Theatre (617 Lexington St. Waltham, MA, 02452). Under the direction of new Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, the curtain will rise on two iconic American musicals: West Side Story, the powerful tale of young lovers caught between prejudice and warring street gangs (July 8-16, 2022) and Pippin, Stephen Schwartz's unforgettable musical masterpiece of a young prince searching for passion, adventure, and the true meaning of life. (August 5-13, 2022). Both productions will be Directed and Choreographed by Artistic Director Rachel Bertone (Cabaret, In the Heights, Carousel), with Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez (The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Mame). Linda Chin will continue to serve as Executive Producer through the end of the 2022 summer season. Tickets can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office. Recommended for ages 13+. Featured Cast (*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association): Davron Monroe* as Leading Player; Kenny Lee as Pippin; Punyanuch (Mind) Pornsakulpaisal as Catherine; Damon Singletary* as Charlemagne; Kathy St. George* as Berthe; Katie Anne Clark as Fastrada

Dial M for Murder

White Heron Theatre Company - July 26, 2022 through August 11, 2022

A deviously good time. The Hitchcock classic comes to life on stage! Tommy and Margot Wendice seem to have it all, until Tommy discovers his wifes affair with an American crime-thriller writer. Seeking revenge, he plots the perfect murder, but his plans are cut short. This production features Tony Award-winner Celia Keenan-Bolger in an evening filled with laughs that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

An American in Paris

The Cape Playhouse - August 03, 2022 through August 13, 2022

Book by Craig Lucas Music Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin One of the most captivating musicals ever to be adapted for the stage, An American in Paris is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film and features the music of George and Ira Gershwin.Set in the French capital in the wake of World War II, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS tells the romantic story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl, and an indomitable European city each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of international conflict. Inspired by the Academy-Award winning 1951 film, the new stage musical features a ravishing score by George and Ira Gershwin and a fresh, sophisticated book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas.The shows timeless musical numbers include I Got Rhythm, S Wonderful, But Not For Me, The Man I Love, Shall We Dance? and (Ill Build A) Stairway To Paradise.

Mamma Mia!

Cape Rep Theatre - July 06, 2022 through August 14, 2022

Cape Rep Theatre is excited to present the Broadway musical sensation, MAMMA MIA!, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus, and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Cramer, directed and choreographed by Dani Davis. Performances will be in Cape Reps Outdoor Theater July 6 thru August 14 Tuesdays thru Sundays at 7 pm. If it rains we move indoors (masks are required for all Indoor Theater performances). This beloved Broadway sensation is a fantastically fun summer romp under the stars in Cape Reps Outdoor Theater! Set on a Greek island paradise and told through the music of ABBA, this is the hilarious story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a wedding you wont soon forget. With songs like Dancing Queen and Super Trouper, this feel-good musical will have you dancing in your seat! Mamma Mia! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (WHAT) - July 29, 2022 through August 19, 2022

An outrageous and unexpected comedy set during the fall of the Roman Empire. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus picks up where Shakespeares blood-soaked tale left off: the coup has ended, the country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. Two servants are tasked with cleaning up the mess and sorting through what remains of humanity in this bloody, bold, and bawdy comedy from one of the contemporary theaters most imaginative voices. 2019 Tony Award nominee for Best Play.

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

North Shore Music Theatre - August 16, 2022 through August 28, 2022

Follow the incredible journey of Buddy Holly's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock n roll in this dynamic tribute musical featuring such rousing fifties favorites as "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," "Maybe Baby," "That'll Be the Day," "Raining In My Heart," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace." BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is a joyous celebration of a musical legend and has audiences on their feet in every corner of the globe and it will explode on the North Shore Music Theatre stage in a toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza! Oh Boy!

Mommy, Are We Poor?

Mosesian Center for the Arts - August 05, 2022 through August 20, 2022

Chelsea is a widowed single mom with two jobs, two kids, too many bills, with Christmas approaching, and no money for presents. Her boss offers to help, but it's not the kind of help she had in mind. Can this struggling family get out of a 100-foot hole with a 50-foot ladder? Playwright Richard Ravosa's world premiere is directed by Greg Allen, Professor of Theatre, Northeastern University, presented by Six Corners Entertainment, in association with David Bertolino Productions, North Hollywood, California. Starring Elliot Norton Award Nominee Lily Kaufman; Bill Mootos (AEA) Little Women 2019; Rena Baskin (AEA); Ivy Jackson; Alyssa Butterfield; and Jacob Moheban. This performance includes profanity and adult situations, and is intended for teen and adult audiences. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Prior to the performance on August 6, there will be a fundraising reception for the Massachusetts Debt Relief Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides pro bono legal representation to low income residents of our community. Your support will help people like Chelsea, the lead character in the play, whose role was inspired by actual events. Tickets are $75, and include a catered reception, cash bar, entertainment, as well as admission to that evening's performance. The performance on Wednesday, August 17 is Pay-What-You-Can, so that anyone who wants to see this show can do so without a cost barrier. General admission tickets are offered online at a range of prices; choose the price that works for your budget. A limited number of free tickets will also be available at the door (on a first-come first-served basis, subject to availability) on August 17.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Cape Cod Theatre Company / Harwich Junior Theatre - August 05, 2022 through August 28, 2022

Story by Julian Fellowes. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics by Glenn Slater.After being kicked out of his rock band, Dewey Finn becomes a substitute teacher of an uptight elementary private school, only to try and turn his class into a rock band.

