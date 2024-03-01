A STRANGE LOOP & More Lead Boston's Spring 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for Spring 2024.

A Strange Loop

SpeakEasy Stage Company - April 26, 2024 through May 25, 2024

Winner! 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical! Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Emerson Colonial Theatre - February 27, 2024 through March 03, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Mr. Popper's Penguins

Wheelock Family Theatre - February 10, 2024 through March 03, 2024

Money is tight and times are tough in the town of Stillwater. With no houses to paint till next spring, Mr. Popper is stuck at home daydreaming of adventures in far-off lands, while Mrs. Popper must scrimp and save just to put beans on the table. But with the unexpected arrival of a spirited penguin named Captain Cook, a new horizon opens before them. As a quiet partnership expands into a boisterous flock, the Poppers learn that there’s no problem that can’t be solved with steady determination, lots of love, and a dash of unconventionality.

Becoming a Man

American Repertory Theater - February 16, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Experience the world premiere play about one man’s gender transition amid a pivotal political moment in America. From acclaimed memoirist P. Carl and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Becoming a Man is a story about the courage—and the community—we need to become ourselves.

For fifty years, Carl lived as a girl and then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender, his transition puts everything—family, career, friendships—at stake. “This moving narrative illuminates the joy, courage, necessity, and risk-taking of his gender transition” (Kirkus), and poses the question: When we change, can the people we love come with us?

Dick & Angel Dare to Do It

Emerson Colonial Theatre - March 08, 2024 through March 08, 2024

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, the stars of the hit television series, "Escape To The Chateau," are heading to Boston with their hugely successful Dare to Do It tour!

Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past ten years by the family’s adventures bringing their French fairytale castle back to life and turning it into the flourishing and continually evolving business it is today. However, Dick and Angel have many untold tales to tell.

During this highly entertaining evening filled with stories, games, and laughs, the duo explains who they are, where they came from, how they met and fell in love in 2010, and why they dared to do it! A truly unmissable night at the theatre!

The Minutes

The Umbrella Arts Center - March 01, 2024 through March 24, 2024

An evening in Big Cherry – a small town in anywhere USA – and the city council meeting unfolds in real time, unmasking undercurrents that threaten to undo life as they know it … and driving the question, “How far would you go?”

Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts’ (August: Osage County) new play was called one of the most thrilling on Broadway in recent years. Nominated as Best New Play by the Tony Awards and Outer Critics Circle in 2022, and for the Pulitzer Prize in drama, The Minutes is part biting comedy, part Hitchockian mystery, and at its dark heart an unflinching allegory about small-town politics and real-world power.

Cost of Living

SpeakEasy Stage Company - March 08, 2024 through March 30, 2024

Winner! 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama! In this wry and quietly observed play, Polish-born playwright Martyna Majok interweaves the stories of four lonely souls to examine the forces that bring people together and the ways we all need each other. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, and his estranged ex-wife, Ani, find themselves unexpectedly reunited after she suffers a devastating accident. And John, a brilliant PhD student with cerebral palsy, hires Jess, a first-generation Princeton graduate who has fallen on desperate times, as his new aide. Together these powerful stories comment on the complexity of caring and being cared for, and “the various tenderness’s of simply being human.” (The Daily Beast)

Little Women The Broadway Musical

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - March 22, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women The Broadway Musical follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Mrs. Krishnan's Party

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre - March 27, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Mrs. Krishnan is renting an apartment to larger-than-life DJ, James. James has invited a few friends into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam—an ancient Hindu festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest—and the return home of her son. But when dozens and dozens of strangers turn up (you, the audience), Mrs. K has no choice but to throw the party of her life! This is an immersive experience like no other; join the party with music, dancing, and more. Watch as the cast juggles cooking, music, and welcoming guests in an unfolding drama where no two performances are ever the same. Performers Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers have reviewers and audiences singing their praises and leaping to their feet in appreciation at the end of the party. From Indian Ink Theatre Company comes this utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth. It’s joyous. It’s heart-warming. It’s Mrs. Krishnan’s Party.

Toni Stone

Huntington Theatre - May 17, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Toni Stone is an ace ballplayer who knows her stats, plus she’s got a great arm. Rejected by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League because of her race, she becomes the first woman to play professional baseball on a man’s team in the Negro Leagues, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Filled with humor and the love of the game, Huntington favorite Lydia R. Diamond knocks it out of the park with this beautiful, rich portrait of a trailblazing woman. Play ball!

