GATSBY & More Lead Boston's Summer 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for May 2024.

Gatsby

American Repertory Theater - May 23, 2024 through July 21, 2024

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world-premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living). Gatsby is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby-Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!).

For tickets: click here.

A Strange Loop

SpeakEasy Stage Company - April 26, 2024 through May 25, 2024

Winner! 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical! Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head

For tickets: click here.

The Full Monty

The Umbrella Arts Center - April 26, 2024 through May 19, 2024

The Umbrella Stage Company presents the beloved, raucous, pop-rock-musical send-up of gender expectations and stereotypes… that takes it all off! April 26-May 19 Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty is a ten-time Tony-nominated Americanized adaptation that’s filled with honest affection, engaging melodies, a ton of humor…and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show!

For tickets: click here.

Clue

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 30, 2024 through May 05, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

For tickets: click here.

Peter and the Starcatcher

The Company Theatre - May 03, 2024 through May 05, 2024

A whimsical, high-flying theatrical adventure unfolds to discover the origins of the beloved Peter Pan. With magic, music, pirates, and a whole lot of imagination, this clever prequel to the classic tale is a rollicking good time for all ages. Set sail on a sea of laughter and wonder as you watch the transformation of an orphan child into the iconic boy who never grows up. It’s a swashbuckling, heartwarming story that will leave you starry-eyed!

For tickets: click here.

Toni Stone

Huntington Theatre - Now through June 16, 2024

Toni Stone is an ace ballplayer who knows her stats, plus she’s got a great arm. Rejected by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League because of her race, she becomes the first woman to play professional baseball on a man’s team in the Negro Leagues, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Filled with humor and the love of the game, Huntington favorite Lydia R. Diamond knocks it out of the park with this beautiful, rich portrait of a trailblazing woman. Play ball!

For tickets: click here.

A Body of Water

Shakespeare & Company - June 21, 2024 through July 21, 2024

Moss and Avis, a sophisticated and successful couple, wake up one morning in an isolated summer house high above a picturesque body of water. The weather’s fine; the view’s magnificent. There’s only one problem — neither of them can remember who they are. When a young woman named Wren arrives, information starts to flood in. But will it help? Her explanations seem only to make Moss and Avis’ world — as well as ours — more terrifying.

For tickets: click here.

The Drowsy Chaperone

Lyric Stage Company - April 05, 2024 through May 12, 2024

The Drowsy Chaperone is a hilarious and meta-theatrical musical that injects a dose of nostalgia and playful satire into the world of classic Broadway musicals. It follows Man in Chair, a reclusive musical fanatic obsessed with a long-forgotten 1928 show called "The Drowsy Chaperone." As he listens to the cast recording, the characters and music of "The Drowsy Chaperone" magically come to life in his living room. The plot of "The Drowsy Chaperone" itself is a whirlwind of romantic entanglements, mistaken identities, and over-the-top drama.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

Comments