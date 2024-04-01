MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY & More Lead Boston's April 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

This month's picks include Broadway titles, some incredible Broadway talent, and more.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for April 2024.

Mrs. Krishnan's Party

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre - Now through April 07, 2024

Mrs. Krishnan is renting an apartment to larger-than-life DJ, James. James has invited a few friends into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam—an ancient Hindu festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest—and the return home of her son. But when dozens and dozens of strangers turn up (you, the audience), Mrs. K has no choice but to throw the party of her life! This is an immersive experience like no other; join the party with music, dancing, and more. Watch as the cast juggles cooking, music, and welcoming guests in an unfolding drama where no two performances are ever the same. Performers Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers have reviewers and audiences singing their praises and leaping to their feet in appreciation at the end of the party. From Indian Ink Theatre Company comes this utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth. It’s joyous. It’s heart-warming. It’s Mrs. Krishnan’s Party.

Indian Ink is one of New Zealand’s most successful theatre companies. Founded by Justin Lewis and Jacob Rajan (MNZM) over 25 years ago, it has generated 13 national and international awards, critical acclaim, standing ovations and sell out seasons.

For tickets: click here.

Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe

Huntington Theatre - April 05, 2024 through April 05, 2024

Hailed by The New York Times as “one of the nation’s most intriguing opera companies,” Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the New England premiere of Dominick Argento’s opera The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe, on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Poe’s birthplace of Boston. In a one-night only, semi-staged production, Grammy Award-winning conductor Gil Rose leads a formidable cast including tenor Peter Tantsits playing the lead role of Poe, the Odyssey Opera chorus, the acclaimed BMOP orchestra, and more.

The cast features Peter Tantsits as Poe, Tom Meglioranza, Maggie Finnegan, Neal Ferreira, Kirsten Chambers, and more.

For tickets: click here.

Jagged Little Pill

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - April 05, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Read what critics had to say about Jagged Little Pill here.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show—is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony® Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony® winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy® winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian).

The cast features Julie Reiber (Come From Away on Broadway), Teralin Jones, Benjamin Eakely, Dillon Klena (brother of original cast member Derek Klena), and Jade McLeod. The production features all the hits of the iconic album including You Oughta Know, Predator, Right Through You, and Ironic.

For tickets: click here.

Burn This

Hub Theatre Company of Boston - April 06, 2024 through April 21, 2024

She's lost her muse and he’s lost his way! Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson ignites the stage with this caustically funny exploration of life, loss, mourning and moving on. In this Tony-nominated masterpiece, Anna, a gifted dancer, is grappling with the artistic and personal void left by the untimely death of her roommate and creative partner Robbie. Enter Pale, Robbie's fiery older brother, whose unexpected intrusion ignites an unanticipated explosive dance of love, laughter, and longing between two seemingly incompatible strangers.

For tickets: click here.

Super Freak: The Rick James Story

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 11, 2024

The stage bursts to life in the gritty streets of Buffalo, the backdrop for the arrival of the King of Punk Funk, Mr. Rick James.

Standing 5'11" with his iconic braids and leather-clad body, Rick's flamboyant and unruly stage persona takes center stage. Super Freak: The Rick James Story" brings Rick James' turbulent life to the stage, creating a musical extravaganza that immerses the audience in a vibrant and sensual showcase of his popular hits such as "Give It to Me Baby," "Mary Jane," and "Super Freak."

Beyond the glittering facade, the musical explores the layers of Rick's internal struggles and insane lifestyle filled sex, drugs, and music. "Super Freak: The Rick James Story" captures the essence of a musical icon, leaving audiences with an unforgettable experience and the resounding declaration, "He's Rick James, B*tch!"

For tickets: click here.

A Wrinkle in Time

Wheelock Family Theatre - April 13, 2024 through May 11, 2024

One dark and stormy night, the eccentric Mrs. Whatsit arrives at the home of Meg Murry, a young teen who doesn’t fit in at her New England high school. Meg’s scientist Father vanished over two years ago, under mysterious circumstances. Aided by Mrs. Whatsit and her friends, Meg, her gifted brother Charles Wallace, and her friend Calvin are transported through time and space on a mission to rescue their father from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet.

For tickets: click here.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 24, 2024 through April 24, 2024

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author.

With a career that spans all performance genres, Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, which opened in September 2023 to widespread critical acclaim.

For tickets: click here.

A Strange Loop

SpeakEasy Stage Company/Front Porch Arts Collective - April 26, 2024 through May 25, 2024

A Strange Loop, fresh off it's Broadway run, was the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical! Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head

For tickets: click here.

Clue

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 30, 2024 through May 05, 2024

See what the critics had to say about Clue here.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

For tickets: click here.

The Drowsy Chaperone

Lyric Stage Company - April 05, 2024 through May 12, 2024

The Drowsy Chaperone is a hilarious and meta-theatrical musical that injects a dose of nostalgia and playful satire into the world of classic Broadway musicals. It follows Man in Chair, a reclusive musical fanatic obsessed with a long-forgotten 1928 show called "The Drowsy Chaperone." As he listens to the cast recording, the characters and music of "The Drowsy Chaperone" magically come to life in his living room.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.