Rob Reiner Brings THIS IS SPINAL TAP To Worcester

This one goes to 11! Join director and co-writer Rob Reiner as he shares stories from his expansive career, answers questions in a moderated discussion and presents a full-length screening of "This Is Spinal Tap" at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets to Rob Reiner LIVE plus a screening of This Is Spinal Tap go on sale to members on Friday, November 29 and to the public on Monday, December 2.

Over the last 35 years, "This Is Spinal Tap" has become a revered movie that has shaped American culture and influenced filmmaking. "This Is Spinal Tap" is the holy grail of mockumentary style film-making. While critics have praised the film, the audience that it resonated most with was that of musicians and their fans. Disciples include Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Kurt Cobain and members of U2, Aerosmith and Metallica.

The New York Times placed the film on their list of "the best movies ever made," while the Writers Guild of America ranks it as the 11th funniest screenplay in film history. "This Is Spinal Tap" was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 2002.

Rob Reiner is an actor and filmmaker who has made an undeniable impression on film and TV. As an actor, Reiner first came to national prominence with the role of Michael Stivic on the ground-breaking TV series, "All in the Family," which earned him two Emmy Awards. As a director, Reiner has been recognized for his many films, including "Stand By Me," "A Few Good Men," "Misery," "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally..."

Tickets to Rob Reiner LIVE plus a screening of This Is Spinal Tap start at $49. A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages will be available. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





