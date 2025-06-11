Richard Skipper Performs Cabaret Shows in Provincetown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved entertainer, author, and theatrical historian Richard Skipper reprises his celebrated charm, wit, and musical storytelling in Provincetown for two unforgettable, one-night-only performances, on Monday and Tuesday, August 4 and 5, 8:30 pm, at The Art House, 214 Commercial St., Provincetown, presented by Rainbow Entertainment Group. Tickets for both shows are available at rainboweg.com. Both shows feature Musical Director Dan Pardo and a special opening act by Chrissy Pardo, making the performances a can’t-miss theatrical celebration.

Known for his dynamic stage presence and encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway history, Richard Skipper has captivated audiences across the globe with his uplifting performances that blend song, stories, and showbiz sparkle. This August, he takes center stage with two distinct shows that promise laughter, inspiration, and a few heartfelt surprises.

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Richard Skipper But Were Afraid To Ask

Monday, August 4, 8:30 pm, The Art House, Provincetown

Tickets: $37.89 to $48.39, simpletix.com/e/everything-youve-always-wanted-to-know-abo-tickets-204775

Part memoir, part musical, and entirely unscripted, this audience-interactive evening peels back the curtain on Richard’s 46-year vastly successful career in entertainment. With anecdotes that span backstage Broadway to cabaret nights across the world, Skipper weaves together laughter, music, and spontaneous Q&A in a one-man celebration of empathy, connection, and the joy of live performance.

Richard Skipper Celebrates Hello, Dolly!

Tuesday, August 5, 8:30 pm, The Art House, Provincetown

Tickets: $37.89 to $48.39, simpletix.com/e/richard-skipper-celebrates-hello-dolly-tickets-204783

Fall in love again with Broadway’s most beloved musical! In this heartfelt tribute, Richard honors the iconic legacy of “Hello, Dolly!”—from the brilliance of Jerry Herman’s score to the indelible stamp of Carol Channing and the generations of performers who followed. With personal memories, rare insights, and musical highlights, this show is a joyful salute to one of the great treasures of American musical theater. A must-see for Dolly lovers and theater fans alike, Skipper is the ultimate guide through the musical’s rich and rollicking history.

