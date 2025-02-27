Review: 14TH ANNUAL 10 X 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrington Stage Company’s 14th Annual 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL, part of the 2025 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival is up and running at the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with performances through March 16, 2025.

“The 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL has been a highlight of the winter theatre season, featuring a fast-paced collection of bold, funny, and thought-provoking new works from emerging and established playwrights.

This year’s cast once again features 10X10 veterans Matt Neely, BSC Associate Artist Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zukerman. Making their 10X10 debuts are Xavier Hayes, Lori Vega, and Raya Malcom. “We are delighted to welcome back Peggy, Matt, and Robert, who have brought so much heart and humor to past festivals,” said BSC Artistic Director. Alan Paul. “And we can’t wait for audiences to experience the fresh energy and incredible talent of Raya, Lori, and Xavier.”

Directors for the 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL are Alan Paul and returning for his ninth year, Matthew Penn. The creative team includes Peggy Walsh (costume design), Erika Johnson (lighting design), Amy Altadonna (sound design). Renee Lutz is Production Stage Manager.

Xavier Hayes and Raya Malcom

Photo: Roman Iwasiwka

BSC’s 2025 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL offers plenty of humor along with moments that will have audience members saying hmmh, topical relevant content, and something for just about everyone.

Selections include:

ALTARED by Brent Askari

Directed by Alan Paul

With her sister’s wedding on the line, Gwen scrambles to rein in her unpredictable mother.

CHOOSING YOU by Rachel Lynett

Directed by Matthew Penn

As Aurora moves through her day, she finds herself torn between the two very different lives she might have lived and if she ultimately made the right choice.

FOREVER IS A LONG TIME by Jessica Provenz

Directed by Alan Paul

What if when you get married, it's truly "til death do us part" and annulment and divorce are not an option? Ready to commit to one another... forever?

The FRIENDSHIP DYNAMIC by Alex Dremann

Directed by Alan Paul

Four friends decide to go on an off-roading adventure to get out of their rut, if they can just get out of their driveway.

Peggy Pharr Wilson, Raya Malcom

Photo: Roman Iwasiwka

A HAPPY CHILD by Melinda Gross

Directed by Matthew Penn

Your child returns home and every word you utter can be the wrong word… and you SO do not want to get it wrong… but you also need to keep your grandchild safe…

ORDAINED by Mark Harvey Levine

Directed by Alan Paul

Two strangers in an airport suddenly find themselves with a proposal they can’t pass up.

POETRY. PROSE AND … PIRATES! by Ken Preuss

Directed by Matthew Penn

An author attends her monthly critique circle but discovers some unexpected and unethical similarities between her writing and that of her peers.

SAFE HAVEN by James McLindon

Directed by Matthew Penn

A fraught holiday, a desperate family, a public servant: Can this Thanksgiving be saved?

SENIOR PROM by Robert Weibezahl

Directed by Alan Paul

When high school friends Deborah and Mike unexpectedly reunite at Shady Acres Independent Living, some truths about past memories are clarified.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE REVERSED by Scott C. Sickles

Directed by Matthew Penn

Death has come for Michael. Which is not necessarily a bad thing because Michael has a bucket list only the Grim Reaper can fulfill.

Lori Vega, Matt Neely

Photo: Roman Iwasiwka

The 10X10 Upstreet Winter Arts Festival is located in Pittsfield’s Upstreet Cultural District in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, organized by The City of Pittsfield and Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. For more information, please visit www.lovepittsfield.com.

BSC’s 14th ANNUAL 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL has been extended through March 16. The production offers a welcomed appetizer for the upcoming season in which BSC celebrates its 31st anniversary of bringing award winning theatre to downtown Pittsfield.

