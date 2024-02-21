Review: 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company’s 13th Annual 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL, part of the 2024 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival is up and running at the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with performances through March 10, 2024.

“The 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL is one of my favorite events at Barrington Stage,” said Alan Paul. “In the cold of the Berkshires winter season, it’s so much fun to come to the theatre and see 10 new plays. The 10x10 Festival is a great local tradition and a celebration of new plays that are funny, outrageous, smart, and always engaging.”

This year’s cast for the 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL features 10X10 veterans Matt Neely, BSC Associate Artist Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zukerman, making their 10X10 debuts are Gisela Chipe, Ross Griffin and Naire Poole.

Directors for the 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL are BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and returning for his eighth year, Matthew Penn. The creative team includes Peggy Walsh (costume design), Marcus Kearns (scenic design), Lucas Palweski (lighting design) and Nathan Leigh (sound design). Renee Lutz is Production Stage Manager. BSC casting is by McCorkle Casting (Pat McCorkle, CSA; Rebecca Weiss, CSA).

Selections in BSC’s 2024 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL include:

A DOUBT MY PLAY by Glenn Alterman - A Playwright is sitting terrified, waiting to hear the comments from the other playwrights in his playwriting group.

THE CONSULTANT by Brent Askari - A couple works with the most personal of consultants.

MEETING FINGERMAN by Mark Evan Chimsky - When novice writer Nate Crane shows his new short story, set in a small village in Eastern Europe, to his idol–-the literary lion of Yiddish fiction, Saul Fingerman–-things take an unexpected turn.

Ross Griffin and Naire Poole

Photo: David Dashiell

I DON’T by Jordan Ealey - Erin is running away from her wedding. Her only option? Her ex-boyfriend, Aaron's, apartment of course! A play that explores the adage: old habits die hard.

THE MOUNT GREYLOCK FISH HAWK SQUAWK by John Mabey - Three couples are searching for the mysterious Mount Greylock Fish Hawk. But when you’re lost as well as in pursuit, sometimes being found is what really matters.

THE WELCOME by Jennifer Maisel - When Greta invites Jana into her home, a shared experience – even though it’s a past and future one - becomes the link that will connect them through the night.

SNOW FALLING FAINTLY by James McLindon - A mother and son shovel their driveway, comparing techniques for snow clearance … and life.

Peggy Pharr Wilson, Matt Neely and Robert Zukerman

Photo: David Dashiell

HIGH TIME by Diana Metzger - Expectations are subverted and biases are challenged when a retiree couple visits a new store in town.

CAN I TELL YOU A STORY? by Christopher Oscar Pena - In order to keep the memory alive, every year, Cory goes on a pilgrimage to revisit all the spots where he and his recently deceased friend spent time together.

THE OPEN DOOR by Jessica Provenz - Debbie and Dan have both been searching for love in the quagmire that is modern dating. But what happens if it's just on the other side of the door?

Many of the pieces provide laughs, some perspective. There is a bit of song, a bit of dance, absolutely no seltzer down any pants. Overall, the 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL offers a welcomed appetizer for the upcoming season in which BSC celebrates its 30th anniversary of bringing award winning theatre to downtown Pittsfield.