Review: BOEING BOEING at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marc Camoletti’s hilarious 1960 French farce, BOEING BOEING, translated by Beverley Cross & Francis Evans, won a new generation of fans with a critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway production in 2008. In Paris in the swinging ’60s, playboy Bernard, with help from his housekeeper Berthe, keeps a rotating group of flight attendants on standby. But with the arrival of long-lost friend Robert and the new Boeing jet, Bernard’s plans hit some turbulence.

Debra Jo Rupp as Berthe.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

Directed by Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, the production features BSC Associate Artists Mark H. Dold as Robert, Christopher Innvar as Bernard and Debra Jo Rupp as Berthe, joining them in the onstage shenanigans are Gisela Chípe as Gloria, Stephanie Jean Lane as Gabriella and Kate MacCluggage as Gretchen.

The production features scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by BSC Associate Artist Sarah Jean Tosetti, lighting design by BSC Associate Artist David Lander and sound design by Fabian Obispo. Intimacy director is Leigh Zimmerman, dialect coach is Amanda Quaid, clowning consultant is Michael F. Toomey. Production Stage Manager is Ryan Gohsman. Assistant Stage Manager is Merit Glover. Casting for BSC is by McCorkle Casting LTD.

Debra Jo Rupp as Berthe and Mark H. Dold as Robert.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

Having some of BSCs best known and popular artists involved in this production is clear throughout the two and a half hour (with one intermission) presentation. Mark H. Dold’s portrayal of Robert is fiercely loyal, often frenetic, and great fun. Debra Jo Rupp’s Berthe is a tour-de-force to be reckoned with - maximizing every subtle glare, nuance, and zing filled opportunity of which there are many. Kate MacCluggage performance as Gretchen, is also noteworthy.

Trying to describe BOEING BOEING using contemporary progressive “woke” thinking and terminology is well, inappropriate. One must keep in mind the definition of farce – “a light, humorous play in which the plot depends upon a skillfully exploited situation rather than upon the development of character”. Also, societal norms of the early 1960’s when the family wagon had wood panels, patriarchal views were prevalent, women were referred to as ‘girls’, and swinging single was all the rage. If you take the fairly large step back to bygone days the likes of ”Love American Style” you will find that BSC’s BOEING BOEING not only delivers a virtual laugh a minute, it does so relatively flawlessly. Having been so effectively transported, I found myself comparing the performance to the likes of an episode of “Bewitched” or “The Odd Couple”.

At a time when headlines are ominous, dew points are uncomfortable if not oppressive, and very little is what it appears to be on the surface, a lighthearted romp, fraught with silliness and laughter seems very appropriate. BOEING BOEING continues on the Boyd-Quinson Stage at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield through August 3

Comments