Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Shakespeare & Company

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is one of William Shakespeare's early plays. It is his shortest and one of his most farcical comedies, with a major part of the humor coming

Rory Hammond, L. James, Javier David,

Evan Stevens, Naire Poole, Sharmarke Yusuf,

Ashley McCauley Moore and Emma Geer

Photo: Nile Scott Studios.

from slapstick and mistaken identity, in addition to puns and wordplay. Shakespeare & Company’s colorful, fun, and zany production is set in the seaside Vaudeville of New York City, 1912 – a mystical and sometimes strange place filled with as much magic and mischief as sailors and sea captains!

Madeleine Rose Maggio and Emma Geer

Photo: Nile Scott Studios

Set in the Greek city of Ephesus, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS tells the story of two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant, Dromio of Syracuse, arrive in Ephesus, which turns out to be the home of their twin brothers, Antipholus of Ephesus and his servant, Dromio of Ephesus. When the Syracusans encounter the friends and families of their twins, a series of wild mishaps based on mistaken identities lead to wrongful beatings, a near-seduction, the arrest of Antipholus of Ephesus, and false accusations of infidelity, theft, madness, and demonic possession.

The energetic, and skilled cast includes Javier David as Dromio of Syracuse, Emma Geer as Luciana, David Gow as Solinus / Pinch Assistant, Rory Hammond as Angela, L. James as Antipholus of Syracuse, Madeline Rose Maggio as Adriana, Ashley McCauley Moore as Courtesan, Naire Poole as The Abbess / Merchant / Officer, Evan Stevens as Dromio of Ephesus, Dennis Trainor, Jr. as Egeon / Pinch, Kristofer Wilson as Luce / Merchant, Sharmarke Yusuf as Antipholus of Ephesus. Overall, the entire ensemble does an excellent job. New to the S&Co. troupe Denis Trainor and Evan Stevens’ performances are noteworthy.

David Gow and Dennis Trainor, Jr.

Photo: Nile Scott Studios.

The creative team includes Director Kate Kohler Amory, Associate Director Raphael Massie, Directing Fellow Lauren Davis, Set Designer Theron Wineinger, Costume Designer Govane Lohbauer, Sound Designer Liz Stanton, Stage Manager Diane Healy and Assistant Stage Managers Kathleen H. Soltan and Dennis Ebert Jr. Their collective efforts provide ample space and setting within the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre for the equally ample and enjoyable, silly, often slapstick-like action to play out much to the audience’s pleasure and delight.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS continues at Shakespeare & Company’s Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre in Lenox through August 18.

