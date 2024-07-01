Review: A TENDER THING at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We are fortunate in the Berkshires to have multiple companies offering a wide range of high-quality options to choose from. This typically includes new and emerging works, as well as those with a somewhat different and unique perspective. Such is the case with A TENDER THING.

Romeo (Derek Smith) and Juliet (Candy Buckley).

Photo by Daniel Rader.

Written by Ben Power and directed by BSC Artistic Director, Alan Paul, A TENDER THING was originally staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company, in 2009. This charming and melancholy two-character play imagines what would have happened if Romeo and Juliet had not died as teenagers but had instead lived to old age. A TENDER THING explores themes of love and loss through the lens of their mature relationship.

Candy Buckley as Juliet.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

The production stars Derek Smith as Romeo and Candy Buckley as Juliet, both of whom are skilled and strong performers. Adept with their characterizations as well as the Shakespearian dialogue, their embodiment of characters conceived by Shakespeare as teens, but as mature adults is remarkable. They do so completely. In every conceivable way, which really defies explanation and must be experienced.

A TENDER THING features scenic design by Marsha

Derek Smith as Romeo.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

Ginsberg, costume design by Ricky Reynoso, lighting design by Robert Weizel and sound design and music by Fabian Obispo. Movement is by Mayte Natalio. Voice and text consultant is Lisa Beley. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard. The casting is by McCorkle Casting.

A TENDER THING continues through July 20 (No performance July 4) on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street). Tickets: $25-$62.

