Revels FRINGE Concert Series At Club Passim Kicks Off With Sophie Et Adam

Passim announced that it will host a new music series in partnership with Revels, the beloved non-profit that presents The Christmas Revels every year in Cambridge.

Revels FRINGE at Club Passim will bring an eclectic mixture of musicians to the famous Harvard Square club. Each show will be a unique experience blending styles and instruments from around the Globe to explore the unpredictable edge of the folk process. The Revels FRINGE series at Club Passim kicks off on February 14th and will run monthly through May.

Revels FRINGE at Club Passim performances include:

Sophie et Adam, Friday, February 14 at 7:00pm

The beloved Cambridge-based folk music duo Sophie Michaux and Adam Jacob Simon share folk tunes from England, Romania, Argentina, and the US, as well as Yiddish songs and originals by Adam Simon. This special Valentine's Day concert will feature French chansons, including songs made famous by the renowned Edith Piaf.

Len Solomon and the Bellowphone Show, Friday, March 13 at 7:00pm

Classically trained musician, inventor, and one-man-orchestra Len Solomon introduces us to the world of instruments on the fringe. The program will feature musical gems arranged for Dog Whistles and Bicycle Horn, plus a chromatic pipe organ devised from plumbing parts and coat-hanger wire, and of course, the ingenious Majestic Bellowphone.

Julian Loida & Brendan Taafe, Friday, April 10 at 7:00pm

Julian Loida is a Boston-based percussionist, composer and producer. His work ranges from Bach to Cuban/Brazilian Jazz. He has performed and collaborated internationally with a wide range of musicians, dancers and visual artists. Brendan Taaffe is a Brattleboro based musician, writer and artist. He plays the fiddle, banjo, pump organ and mbira, often in the most unexpected ways. Taaffe has traveled, taught and performed internationally.

Tunde and Friends, Friday, May 8 at 7:00pm

World-renowned composer, producer, cellist and kora (African harp) virtuoso Tunde Jegede brings a new vision to contemporary African and Western classical music. Mike Block is a pioneering multi-style cellist, singer, composer, and educator, hailed by Yo-Yo Ma as the "ideal musician of the 21st-Century," and Fabio Pirozzolo is an Italian drummer, multi-percussionist and singer.

Revels engages audiences in theatrical and musical experiences that bring the world's cultural traditions and celebrations to life. Founded in 1971, nearly two million people nationwide have joined in the song and dance of Revels' seasonal celebrations.

Tickets for FRINGE are $25 ($23 for members) and are available at www.clubpassim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Performalmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.





