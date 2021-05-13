Provincetown Theater Announces Summer Shows For Playhouse in the Parking Lot

The Provincetown Theater will joining the legion of theatrical troupes across the country in producing live, in-person productions this summer. The theater has announced a roster of 3 full-fledged productions in its backyard at 238 Bradford Street in our outdoor Playhouse in the Parking Lot!

Christening this special open-air venue on June 17 thru 19 will be Neptune, a dazzling new one-man play written by and starring Timothy DuWhite (pictured). As penned by this young member of the Emerging Writers Group of New York's Public Theater, Neptune takes us on a joyous and moving journey of being Black and Gay in America today.

Next up, the company will be producing the Cape Cod premiere of the new romantic comedy The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter, one of the creators of the NBC hit "This is Us." Playing Mondays - Thursdays, June 28 thru July 22, The Cake stars P'town's own Jen Cabral (pictured) as a devout Baptist baker in the Deep South who's been asked to bake the cake for the wedding of her deceased best friend's daughter -- to another woman. The Cake also stars Vanessa Rose & Jackie Marino-Thomas as the newly engaged couple, and as Della's loving onstage husband, will be Ian Leahy (Jen's loving offstage husband).

Finally, from August 2 thru September 2, the Playhouse in the Parking Lot season will be bringing home the Tennessee Williams classic The Glass Menagerie. As many lovers of Williams may know, it was while living in Provincetown in the summer of 1944 that he finished his first draft of The Glass Menagerie. The following spring the future Pulitzer Prize winner's family story of love, loss, and letting go debuted on Broadway, and changed the American Theater forever. With our production under the stars this summer, we'll unleash Williams' timeless voice into the Outer Cape night from which his masterpiece was born.

Tickets for all three of these productions are now on sale. Click Here to Purchase Tickets.