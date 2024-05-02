Pilgrim Festival Singers Presents SUMMER SONGS In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pilgrim Festival Singers, an ensemble of Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), presents its summer concert series “Summer Songs: Tunes from Broadway and American Traditions,” on Saturday, June 22, 7:30 pm, at The Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, Plymouth, and on Sunday, June 23, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish 803 State Road, Plymouth.

The concerts are led by Artistic Director William B. Richter, conductor, and Artistic Director Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, piano accompanist.

Long days. Sunshine. Gardens. Vacation. Time to relax. “Summer Songs” offers tunes about the summer season, including upbeat musical medleys from “Carousel,” “The Lion King,” and some of Irving Berlin's best songs, along with a special tribute to the late legendary composer Alice Parker.

Since 1999, Pilgrim Festival Chorus, one of the region's premier community choral ensembles, has been dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and South Shore audiences. PFC is comprised of 90 vocalists of all adult ages from 20 South Shore communities with diverse skillsets and backgrounds from amateur hobby and choir singers to music educators and professional choir directors. In addition to the summer concert, PFC presents a Christmas concert in early December, an annual “Messiah Sing” in mid-December, and a spring concert, typically featuring a major work with orchestra and soloists. Members also perform in smaller volunteer groups engaging in community events.

Tickets

Tickets for “Summer Songs” are $15 for adults, children ages 14 and under and Card to Culture attendees are admitted for free. Tickets are available at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets and at the door.

To learn more about Pilgrim Festival Chorus, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, email PFC's artistic directors at director@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, email info@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

About Pilgrim Festival Chorus

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, nonprofit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC performances are funded in part by grants from Plymouth and Middleborough Cultural Councils, as well as other regional cultural councils, local agencies supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

