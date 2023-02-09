Photos/Video: Inside The Radio City Rockettes Precision Dance Technique Course At Boston Conservatory

The Radio City Rockettes and Boston Conservatory recently partnered to offer this first-ever college-level Rockettes Precision Dance Technique course, which takes place weekly for enrolled students this semester and began on January 25. See photos and video from inside the program below!

The Rockettes Precision Dance Technique course is taught by a current Radio City Rockette and focuses on the Rockettes signature precision technique, which is based on a foundation of tap, ballet, and jazz. The course incorporates strength training and choreography that informs the traditional Rockettes repertoire. Students have the opportunity to explore how precision technique can inform other styles of dance and potentially new works.

The for-credit course is open to Boston Conservatory dance majors in both the contemporary dance and commercial dance programs, Boston Conservatory musical theater students with a dance emphasis, and Berklee College of Music dance minors. As both the Radio City Rockettes and Boston Conservatory are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to making dance more accessible and bringing quality education to all communities, this course is open to dancers from all backgrounds and gender identities.

Photo Credit: Matt Ramirez/MSG Entertainment