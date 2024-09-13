Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET at A.R.T. New Images

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rudy Pankow and Emilia Suárez lead the cast in A.R.T.’s new production of Romeo and Juliet that features Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence. A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui to stage Shakespeare’s iconic love story. See new photos below!



Romeo and Juliet is now playing and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.



Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RomeoandJuliet. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.



The cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, Peter, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).



Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers. Kristian Espiritu is the understudy for Nurse, Lady Montague, and Lady Capulet.



The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.



Photo credit: Nile Scott and Maggie Hall

Comments