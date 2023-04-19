Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque

Boston Baroque's 50th Season concludes with Christoph Willibald Gluck's rarely-heard Iphigénie en Tauride.

Get a first look at photos below!

Widely considered his greatest achievement, the story is derived from the Ancient Greek play by Euripedes, but with some creative twists. It tells a story which forgoes the traditional pair of operatic lovers, focusing instead on the relationship between sister and brother, Iphigénie and Oreste, and on the love between two close friends, Oreste and Pylade. The seemingly simple, continuous music carries forward the drama with fluidity, upending many of the traditional operatic musical conventions.

Conducted by Boston Baroque founding music director Martin Pearlman and led by stage director Mo Zhou, the new production features soprano Soula Parassidis as Iphigénie (Boston Baroque debut), tenor William Burden as Pylade, baritones Jesse Blumberg as Oreste and David McFerrin as Thoas, and soprano Angela Yam as Diana (Boston Baroque debut).

The creative team also includes projection designer Camilla Tassi and costume designer Neil Fortin. They are joined by GBH Production Group's in-house crew, including lighting designer Fred Young. Livestream Director Matthew Principe will bring the story to life for virtual audiences.

Performances will take place on Thursday, April 20th at 8pm, Friday, April 21st at 8pm, and Sunday, April 23rd at 3pm at GBH's Calderwood Studio in Brighton, MA. The 8pm performance on April 21st will be streamed live on IDAGIO and available to rent on-demand for 30 days following the stream.