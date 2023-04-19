Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque

The story is derived from the Ancient Greek play by Euripedes, but with some creative twists.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Boston Baroque's 50th Season concludes with Christoph Willibald Gluck's rarely-heard Iphigénie en Tauride.

Get a first look at photos below!

Widely considered his greatest achievement, the story is derived from the Ancient Greek play by Euripedes, but with some creative twists. It tells a story which forgoes the traditional pair of operatic lovers, focusing instead on the relationship between sister and brother, Iphigénie and Oreste, and on the love between two close friends, Oreste and Pylade. The seemingly simple, continuous music carries forward the drama with fluidity, upending many of the traditional operatic musical conventions.

Conducted by Boston Baroque founding music director Martin Pearlman and led by stage director Mo Zhou, the new production features soprano Soula Parassidis as Iphigénie (Boston Baroque debut), tenor William Burden as Pylade, baritones Jesse Blumberg as Oreste and David McFerrin as Thoas, and soprano Angela Yam as Diana (Boston Baroque debut).

The creative team also includes projection designer Camilla Tassi and costume designer Neil Fortin. They are joined by GBH Production Group's in-house crew, including lighting designer Fred Young. Livestream Director Matthew Principe will bring the story to life for virtual audiences.

Performances will take place on Thursday, April 20th at 8pm, Friday, April 21st at 8pm, and Sunday, April 23rd at 3pm at GBH's Calderwood Studio in Brighton, MA. The 8pm performance on April 21st will be streamed live on IDAGIO and available to rent on-demand for 30 days following the stream.

Photo credit: Sam Brewer

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Soula Parassidis and William Burden

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Angela Yam

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Jesse Blumberg and William Burden

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman & the Boston Baroque Orchestra

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
David McFerrin

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Soula Parassidis, Angela Yam, Jesse Blumberg and William Burden

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Soula Parassidis

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
William Burden

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Soula Parassidis and Jesse Blumberg

Photos: First Look At Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Presented By Boston Baroque
Jesse Blumberg




Four World Premieres & More Set for Boston Ballet 2023–2024 Season Photo
Four World Premieres & More Set for Boston Ballet 2023–2024 Season
Boston Ballet has announced programming for the 2023–2024 season, which celebrates the evolution of the living artform of ballet.
Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Cotuit Center For The Arts Photo
Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Cotuit Center For The Arts
What did our critic think of BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Cotuit Center For The Arts? This is one of dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker Neil Simon's tongue-in-cheek looks at life in mid-century Manhattan. It's set in 1963, and focuses on Corie and Paul (Troy Davies), young Manhattanites who, at the outset, have been married for all of six days.
Pamela Z Comes to MIT For Eugene McDermott Award In The Arts Photo
Pamela Z Comes to MIT For Eugene McDermott Award In The Arts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will welcome interdisciplinary artist Pamela Z this spring for a series of campus visits and performances as part of the Eugene McDermott Award in the Arts at MIT.
NECs 152nd Commencement Features George E. Lewis, Ann Hobson Pilot, David Zinman, and Mei- Photo
NEC's 152nd Commencement Features George E. Lewis, Ann Hobson Pilot, David Zinman, and Mei-Ann Chen
New England Conservatory President Andrea Kalyn and the Board of Trustees have announced composer, trombonist, and musicologist George E. Lewis as commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient at the Conservatory's 152nd annual commencement exercises which will be held in-person on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. ET. This is NEC's largest graduating class in the school's history. 

More Hot Stories For You


Pamela Z Comes to MIT For Eugene McDermott Award In The ArtsPamela Z Comes to MIT For Eugene McDermott Award In The Arts
April 19, 2023

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will welcome interdisciplinary artist Pamela Z this spring for a series of campus visits and performances as part of the Eugene McDermott Award in the Arts at MIT.
NEC's 152nd Commencement Features George E. Lewis, Ann Hobson Pilot, David Zinman, and Mei-Ann ChenNEC's 152nd Commencement Features George E. Lewis, Ann Hobson Pilot, David Zinman, and Mei-Ann Chen
April 19, 2023

New England Conservatory President Andrea Kalyn and the Board of Trustees have announced composer, trombonist, and musicologist George E. Lewis as commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient at the Conservatory's 152nd annual commencement exercises which will be held in-person on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. ET. This is NEC's largest graduating class in the school's history. 
Mandy Patinkin to Bring BEING ALIVE to Barrington Stage Company for One Night OnlyMandy Patinkin to Bring BEING ALIVE to Barrington Stage Company for One Night Only
April 18, 2023

Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, to Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Stage for one performance only on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM.
Da Camera Singers Perform CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD Next MonthDa Camera Singers Perform CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD Next Month
April 18, 2023

Da Camera Singers, the adult chamber choir located in the Pioneer Valley, will present the Western Massachusetts premiere of Craig Hella Johnson's oratorio Considering Matthew Shepard on May 21 at 4 PM in the auditorium at Greenfield High School, 21 Barr Ave, Greenfield, MA.
Photos: First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep TheatrePhotos: First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep Theatre
April 14, 2023

Cape Rep Theatre opened its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon.
share