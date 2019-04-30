Photo Flash: Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents CRY IT OUT

Apr. 30, 2019  

Merrimack Repertory Theatre's production of Molly Smith Metzler's Cry It Out, directed by Amanda Charlton, an insightful comedy about the absurdities of being a new mom, continues through May 19 at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall.

A whip-smart tale from Metzler (Orange Is the New Black, Shameless), Cry It Out captures the belly laughs, frustrations, and secret confidences that come with the early days of parenthood. The comedy throws two very different women into an unlikely, but fierce, friendship.

On maternity leave for the first time, Jessie and Lina tiptoe to their shared backyard for a precious coffee and a chat during naptime. This play takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship.

Photo Credit: Meghan Moore



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway's Mamie Parris to Bring Solo Show To The Black Box
  • Photo Flash: Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents CRY IT OUT
  • Boston University Tanglewood Institute Announces 2019 Programming
  • FOR THE CHILDREN Comes to The Scandinavian Cultural Center
  • WAM Announces Expansion Of Theatre Leadership
  • The Black Box Presents The 50s: A Musical Tribute

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup