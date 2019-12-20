Photo Flash: It's A Blue Christmas In Boston With BLUE MAN GROUP

It was a Blue Christmas at the Four Seasons in Boston on Thursday when Blue Man Group stopped by the Teddy Bear Tea event.

See photos from the event below!

Members of the famed performance group were part of the celebrity readers series the Four Seasons host during the month of December for their annual Teddy Bear Tea event which also donates new teddy bears to various organizations during the holidays.

Blue Man Adam Erdossy read Santa is Coming to Boston during the event and afterwards Blue Man Group made a special appearance to entertain children, pose for photos, donate teddy bears and hang out with the Four Season Boston's bear mascot, Truffles.

Blue Man Group will have special seasonal shows throughout the holidays with an expanded show schedule including added matinees during the holiday break. They will also have four shows on New Year's Eve that will include a countdown and party favors.

For more information on Blue Man Group, check out their website at www.blueman.com.

Photo credit: Brian Babineau

