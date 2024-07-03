Passim Awards Singer-Songwriter Kat Wallace 2024 Eastern Front Songwriter Grant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Passim has named Boston based fiddle player and singer Kat Wallace as the 2024 recipient of the Eastern Front Songwriting Grant. Established in 2021, the Eastern Front Songwriter Grant is given out annually by Passim to a burgeoning singer-songwriter to help finance a professional recording project. The grant will provide Kat Wallace the opportunity to record a solo record of original folk songs, set to be released in the summer of 2024.

The Eastern Front Songwriting Grant honors the legacy of Jerry Potts, founder of Eastern Front Records, who served as chair of the Passim Board of Directors from 2008 to 2020. Jerry’s label helped kickstart the careers of many Passim singer/songwriters including Kevin Connolly, Barbara Kessler, Peter Mulvey and Martin Sexton.

“We continue to honor Jerry’s work through this grant, which helps nurture artists at all stages of their career, one of Passim’s favorite missions,” said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Passim. “Kat is a great artist and teacher, and we look forward to seeing what she does next.”

Kat’s affinity for original music has her working and recording with a myriad of successful bands ranging in genre from Country and Bluegrass to Celtic and Folk. During her graduate studies at New England Conservatory she became a founding member and arranger of the Askia Quartet, where her skills in writing and arranging for string quartet flourished.

Kat has toured with 2021 Lennon Award Winner, Rachel Sumner, and has two critically acclaimed LP’s recorded with multi-instrumentalist, David Sasso released in 2021 and 2019 respectively. When she’s not on the road, Kat frequents the legendary Irish pubs of Boston, calling tunes and songs with the city’s finest Celtic players.

More info about the grant can be found at passim.org.

Comments