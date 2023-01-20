PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in February

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is coming to Boston's Wang Theater February 11 & 12 for five shows. Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are presenting this brand-new production which is an interactive live stage show where members of the audience get to be the heroes! PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

SHOW DETAILS IN BOSTON:

When: Sat. Feb. 11th at 10:00 AM

Sat. Feb. 11th at 2:00 PM

Sat. Feb. 11th at 6:00 PM

Sun. Feb. 12th at 11:00 AM

Sun. Feb. 12th at 3:00 PM

Tickets start at $29.00. Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, online at www.bochcenter.org or by phone at 866-348-9738. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

For more information on tickets and seeing the show in Boston, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220069®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bochcenter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/PAWPatrol.