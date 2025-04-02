Apollinaire Theatre Company To Present THE SQUIRRELS By Robert Askins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apollinaire Theatre Company will present The Squirrels by Robert Askins. Performances of The Squirrels are April 18-May 18, 2025 playing at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea. Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors.

A bitter struggle for love, power, and the almighty acorn divides a once-peaceful tree in Robert Askins' (Hand to God) dark satire of prejudice and greed. It's Romeo and Juliet meets King Lear meets Macbeth meets Planet Earth- a tragi-comical epic battle for nuts.

From Director Brooks Reeves: "I fell in love with this play from the moment I read it. It's funny, dramatic, and has an operatic scope that mirrors my own love of drama and the absurd. I was already galvanized to take this script on, but over the past few months this play has felt less like an opportunity to put on a fun amusing show and it now feels like a primal cry to speak truth to power. Come to be entertained, but leave feeling emboldened. It's truly one of my favorite projects I've ever been a part of and I'm so excited to share this beast of a play with the Greater Boston area and beyond.”

This boundary-pushing, darkly satirical look at wealth inequality features scenic and sound design by Joseph Lark-Riley (Touching the Void, Every Brilliant Thing, Hedda Gabler), costumes by Susan Paino (A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes), props by Victoria Verrecchia (The Suppliant Women), and lighting by Danielle Fauteux Jacques (Apollinaire Theatre AD). Movement Choreography is by Audrey Johnson (The Suppliant Women, Dance Nation) and Fights by Matt Dray (Romeo and Juliet, And Your Little Dog Too, Hamlet).

Tickets are $65, $60 seniors, $25 students, patrons age 30 and under, and artists pursing professional arts careers.Opening weekends will feature an Old School ticket price option of $30. The remaining performances of each run will include 10 Old School $30 tickets per night which will be available on a first come first served basis using the coupon code Kickinit30. Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com.

Comments