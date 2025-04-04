THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Open at North Shore Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) kicks off the expanded 70th Anniversary 2025 Season with West End and Broadway smash hit play, The Shark is Broken. The original Broadway creative team will reunite for this award winning one-act play at NSMT from Friday, May 2 thru Sunday, May 11. This new production will then move to Oak Bluffs for a summer run at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center.

“The Shark is Broken is a must-see for fans of the original film, fans of behind the scenes movie making stories, and anyone who loves a great comic play. As someone who made his start in the movie theater business, and as an enormous fan of the 1975 film “Jaws,” I jumped at the chance to be one for the producers of the Broadway production in 2023,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT’s owner and producer. “I am very excited to be bringing together most of the original Broadway creative team to stage this one-act play for our audiences at North Shore Music Theatre and then having the opportunity to move it to Martha’s Vineyard, where the original film was shot 50 years ago!”

The Shark is Broken dives deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie. In this comedy co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

The cast of The Shark is Broken will be Timothy W. Hull as Robert Shaw, Jonathan Randell Silver as Richard Dreyfuss, and Josh Tyson as Roy Scheider. The understudies will be Kevin Loreque for Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider and Jacob Louchheim for Richard Dreyfuss.

Several of the original Broadway and West End creative team member will be on this new production’s creative team which includes Guy Masterson (Director - Broadway/West End), Duncan Henderson (Scenic Design – Broadway/West End), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator & Additional Costume Design), Jeff Greenberg (Lighting Design), Adam Cork (Sound Design And Original Music - Broadway/West End), Alex Berg(Additional Sound Design), Arthur Atkinson (Production Stage Manager), and Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Shark is Broken is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), David Elliott (Executive Producer), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). The Shark is Broken is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Comments