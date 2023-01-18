Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omayra Amaya Premiere's VELADA FLAMENCA at The Dance Complex in February

Performances are February 18-19. 

Jan. 18, 2023  

Noted Director/Choreographer/Dancer Omayra Amaya will present Valada Flamenca at The Dance Complex in Central Square Cambridge February 18-19. The performances are part of the Dance Complex's DIY Performance Series during its 30th Anniversary season.

Omayra Amaya is a modern flamenco dancer and choreographer deeply rooted in proud gypsy tradition. The daughter of flamenco dancers Olga and Curro Amaya and grandniece of the legendary Carmen Amaya, Omayra brings new relevance to flamenco while never losing sight of her legacy. She and her company have performed at Lincoln Center and the Players Theater in New York City; flamenco festivals in Madrid, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles; the Shanghai Theater Center in Shanghai and the Guo Tai Theater in ChongQin, China; and in a critically acclaimed nine-month residency at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

Valada Flamenca features original music composed by flamenco guitarist Roberto Castellon and a cast of world renowned artists led by Amaya and Castellon. The cast includes singer Curro Cueto; percussionist Gonzalo Grau and dancers Sabrina Aviles, Laura Sanchez and Yu Ling Hu.

"These performances by Omayra and company at The Dance Complex are yet another example of dances from the worldover coming home. I have watched Omayra's work evolve over 25+ years, always bringing a vibrancy and a sense of "new" to the traditional. She and her company help us fulfill a great legacy of flamenco tradition at The Dance Complex."

In its 30th season, The Dance Complex strives to enable the creation, study, and performance of dance by sustaining artists, audiences, and community through exciting programming. The Dance Complex is supported by Mass Cultural Council, Barr Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, The Klarman Family Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and others.

Velada Flamenca will be performed at The Dance Complex February 18 at 8pm and February 19 at 7pm. For tickets, information and event updates, visit dancecomplex.org/events. The schedule is subject to change. The Dance Complex is at 536 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA.




