North Shore Civic Ballet Seeks Donations, Volunteers For Spring Auction

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its annual spring online auction that raises funds to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates for services and products in the auction and welcomes volunteers to participate in a number of ways.

The auction's proceeds support performances, new choreography, costuming, scholarships, and special educational projects. They also procure dance equipment and resources in the North Shore region.

"The North Shore Civic Ballet's annual spring auction raises needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and other resources that aspiring dancers in the region require to study ballet. Businesses, as well as patrons, benefit from participating in the auction because people have an opportunity to try restaurants and other experiences they may never have tried," said Judy Moynihan, member, NSCB board of trustees.

Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and additional unique experiences.

A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments receive wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art will also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale will be professionally photographed and displayed on the site. Services and gift certificates will be generously described.

"The public can get involved directly and make a difference in shaping the lives of dancers, performers and artists in the North Shore. People can donate gift cards and gift certificates for services and products in the auction. Opportunities are available to volunteer and participate in this community activity," explained Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director of the NSCB and the 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in the Arts from Salem State University.

The NSCB invites people to sign up for volunteer opportunities in the auction by contributing their time or talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. To drop off donations, to schedule a pick-up or for more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction and other ways to participate, contact the ballet company at 781-631-6262.

Bidders will find a range of items to purchase such as weekend getaways, restaurant gift certificates, hotel packages, amusement park tickets, museum passes, theatre tickets, concerts, food packages, dance certificates, unique experiences, and much more. The auction's website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 14.

Financial contributions may also be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet and the auction, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online atmarbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.





