North Shore Civic Ballet Names Dr. Adora Maharaj to Board of Directors

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based at the Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) in Marblehead, Massachusetts, announced that Dr. Adora Maharaj of Marblehead has been named to the organization's board of directors. Dr. Maharaj, a practicing internist with the North Shore Physicians Group, began her dream of learning to dance at the MSB and became involved in the school and the NSCB's activities.

"Dr. Maharaj is a welcome asset to our board of directors. She brings a generosity of ideas and support to the dance company. We are excited to have her join us," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, North Shore Civic Ballet.



Dr. Maharaj attributed the Marblehead School of Ballet's dedication to art and form for sparking her desire to learn more about the NSCB. Two years ago, she decided to pursue her childhood dream of learning ballet and started taking classes at MSB.



"The flexible schedule and 'safety' of learning in private drew me in and it changed my life! As time went on, I learned more than ballet. My posture improved. I learned how to walk. My core became strong, and I was buzzing with energy. As my confidence grew, I joined the Stretch and Fit class. I can still remember how blissfully restored I felt the next day after that first class and how surprised I was when my back pain disappeared," explained Dr. Maharaj.



She described MSB as a second home. "I wanted to be a part of its growth and evolution, so I started to volunteer. Learning about its history and the people behind it made me feel connected to the dance world. I look forward to utilizing my background in health and love of movement to bring a different perspective to the North Shore Civic Ballet family," said Dr. Maharaj.



For the past two years, she has participated in several volunteer activities at MSB and the NSCB. She retiled the school's floor, gathered donations for the ballet company's annual auction, assisted dancers with costume changes between performances and completed other tasks.



Prior to moving to Massachusetts, Dr. Maharaj practiced medicine in New Hampshire's Lakes Region for 15 years. Among her volunteer activities, she helped at an animal shelter for several years in New Hampshire.



For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/. Updates are available on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Adora Maharaj

