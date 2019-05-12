North Shore Civic Ballet Launches Spring Auction

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit, 501c(3) dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts at the Marblehead School of Ballet, launches its annual online spring auction this month. The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 14, closing at 6:00 p.m. The auction's proceeds provide aspiring dancers with the resources and training needed to study ballet and perform in the North Shore region.

Bidders find a range of items to purchase, including gift certificates, passes, and gift cards for travel, entertainment, dining, leisure and much more just in time for graduation events, weddings, confirmations, bar and bat mitzvots, and other celebrations. Shoppers should visit the site frequently to view the new items added throughout the run.

This is a sample of some of the products and services available in the auction. For entertainment, patrons can bid on tickets to Arts Emerson in Boston or to see the Red Sox. If food is an area of interest, the auction offers gift certificates to Yella Restaurant in Andover. Take some time off on a half-day fishing charter trip departing from the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead, Massachusetts or bring the family to see Handel & Hayden.

"With the public's support and contributions to the annual spring online auction, the North Shore Civic Ballet supports performances, new choreography, costuming, scholarships, and special educational projects, and to procure dance equipment and resources in the region. We provide aspiring dancers with the training and support they need to dance and perform. People can still get involved in the auction by volunteering with the ballet company, asking merchants to donate a gift certificate or gift card for the auction, or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

Donations are accepted continually during the auction and may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, or call 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up. Items donated after the auction ends are used in the annual holiday auction in the fall. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/. Updates are available on Facebook, http://on.fb.me/1wh3fnp, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You