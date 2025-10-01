Next Jazz Legacy Now Accepting Applications For 2026 Cohort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice have opened applications for the 2026 cohort of Next Jazz Legacy.

Applications for the fifth cycle of Next Jazz Legacy will be accepted through October 31. Interested artists can visit the program's website for more details and to apply.

Next Jazz Legacy is a national apprenticeship and mentorship program designed to elevate emerging jazz improvisers. The program's mission is to increase opportunities for musicians who will contribute to a vibrant and inclusive jazz future, and to create waves of lasting change that benefit the whole jazz community.

The program invests in its awardees through a comprehensive support package that includes intergenerational apprenticeships and mentorship, showcases, cohort learning, and an unrestricted grant that contributes to awardees' creative and professional development.

Next Jazz Legacy is a partnership between New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, with funding from the Mellon Foundation. GRAMMY-winning artist and NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington is the program's Artistic Director. Next Jazz Legacy welcomes applications from musicians of all gender and sexual identities to achieve the goal of true gender diversity in the field.

NJL was first launched in 2021 and continues under Carrington's leadership as founder and artistic director of the Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. NJL's network of mentors has included Bobby McFerrin, Nicole Mitchell, Chris Potter, Esperanza Spalding, Brandee Younger, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Marcus Miller, among others.

In addition to mentorship, NJL awardees receive a $10,000 unrestricted grant, a one-year performance apprenticeship, access to peer-learning cohorts led by Carrington and other jazz innovators, and networking opportunities through partnerships with major cultural institutions such as NYC's Winter Jazzfest and the DC Jazz Festival. They also participate in a 12-week Berklee Online course and gain promotional opportunities, including artist profile films and showcase performances.

Since its launch in 2021, Next Jazz Legacy has impacted the careers of 30 artists, engaged 87 bandleaders and mentors, and continues to grow its footprint in the jazz community. To date, the program has allocated $808,000 directly to artists, convened 358 creative and business mentorship sessions, facilitated 174 apprenticeship sessions, and organized 24 cohort learning sessions. The program also provides additional visibility through NJL Artist Profile Films, panel discussions at Jazz Congress and BRIC Festival, and showcase performances at renowned festivals such as the Winter Jazzfest (NYC), the Mary Lou Williams Festival at the Kennedy Center (DC), the Angel City Jazz Festival (LA) and the DC Jazz Festival.

Next Jazz Legacy continues to evolve as a model of thought leadership in the jazz community, with Terri Lyne Carrington, the Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice and New Music USA leading important conversations about furthering inclusivity in the jazz field.

Terri Lyne Carrington says,

"As Next Jazz Legacy moves into its fifth year, I look forward to building upon the program's momentum by continuing to provide incredible emerging musicians with on-stage apprenticeship and mentorship opportunities.This focus on mentorship both on and off stage helps the growing community of Next Jazz Legacy awardees propel their careers forward and ensure a more inclusive jazz future, which will benefit all. "

Kate Dreyfuss, Marc Giosi, and Scott Winship, Interim Co-Executive Directors of New Music USA say,

"Thanks to the generous support of the Mellon Foundation and the visionary leadership of Terri Lyne Carrington, Next Jazz Legacy has become a vital platform that underscores the power of mentorship and intergenerational collaboration to advance the jazz field. We look forward to seeing the talented artists from across the US who will apply ahead of the October 31 deadline."

2025 Next Jazz Legacy awardee April May Webb says,

"Next Jazz Legacy provides an incredible opportunity to grow, collaborate with, and be mentored by some of the best musicians in the industry. Through the program, I have been grateful to learn, expand my creative voice, and contribute to an evolving jazz community."

2022-2025 Cohorts

The previous NJL cohorts have included a wide range of emerging talent from across the jazz spectrum. The most recent group, the 2025 cohort, includes Alexandra Ridout (trumpet), April May Webb (voice), Brenda Navarette Guzman (percussion), Carmen Quill (bass), Chanelle Ignant (guitar), DoYeon Kim (gayageum), Melissa Almaguer (Tap dance/feet percussion), Nora Stanley (saxophone).

2024

Amyra León (voice), Christie Dashiell (voice), Ciara Moser (bass), Eliza Salem (drums), Kanoa Mendenhall (bass), Nicole McCabe (saxophone) and Yvonne Rogers (piano).

2023

Camila Cortina Bello (piano), Milena Casado (trumpet/flugelhorn), Liany Mateo (bass), Anaïs Maviel (voice), Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield (voice), Neta Raanan (saxophone), and Anisha Rush (saxophone).

2022

Anastassiya Petrova (piano/organ), Ivanna Cuesta (drums), Lexi Hamner (voice/trombone), Keyanna Hutchinson (guitar), Alexis Lombre (piano), Loke Risberg (guitar) and Kalia Vandever (trombone).

ABOUT NEXT JAZZ LEGACY

