NSMT Adjusts 2020 Season To Begin In Fall

In response to ongoing developments in the COVID-19 Pandemic, and for the safety of North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) patrons, employees, and artists, Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is announcing a significant change in previously announce programming.

"We are sending our positive thoughts and prayers to the entire community. This crisis has touched the NSMT family personally and profoundly and we express deep gratitude to the medical professionals, first responders, and essential workers who are getting us through this difficult time," said Bill Hanney , NSMT's owner and producer. "My team and I have been working behind the scenes to develop a plan which will hopefully allow us to reopen once the national and local health officials confirm it is safe and responsible to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic that once it is safe, and with some creative planning, we will be able to present the full musical season that we were set to open in May."

Erring on the side of caution and safety, NSMT is now planning to start the 65th Anniversary Season with the previously scheduled productions of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (September 22 - October 4, 2020), KINKY BOOTS (October 27 - November 8, 2020), and the 30th Annual Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL (December 4 - December 20, 2020). Following that, NSMT will produce the first ever winter schedule which will allow the season to be continue in the winter of 2021.

The following previously announced 2020 productions have been rescheduled to winter/spring 2021:

* MAMMA MIA!, originally announced for May 5 - May 17, 2020, is rescheduled to May 4 - May 16, 2021.* THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, originally announced for June 2 - June 14, 2020, is rescheduled to January 19 - January 31, 2021.* Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, originally announced for July 7 - July 19, 2020, is rescheduled to February 23 - March 7, 2021.* BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, originally announced for August 11 - August 23, 2020, is rescheduled to March 30 - April 11, 2021.

Ticket buyers and Subscribers will be automatically sent new tickets for the corresponding rescheduled shows. Once ticket buyers receive their new tickets, they can then keep the new tickets and attend the event on the rescheduled date, or they can contact us to receive a credit/gift certificate/refund. North Shore Music Theatre is unable to issue any exchanges/credits/refunds until the new tickets are issued and received by the original ticket buyers.

Due to an extremely limited Box Office staff currently working remotely, the best way to contact the Box Office is by email at bosales@nsmt.org . The Box Office can be reached by phone at (978) 232-2700 - If an attendant ca not be reached, voice mails will be returned promptly in the order received. At this time, there is no in person access to the Box Office located at 54 Dunham Road, Beverly, MA.

Additionally, the following previously announced summer shows & education programs have been cancelled. Refunds will be issued automatically, no action required.

* THE FROG PRINCE children's show on July 10, 2020* SLEEPING BEAUTY children's show on July 17, 2020* BEAUTY AND THE BEAST children's show on August 14, 2020* Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. children's show on August 21, 2020* Harvey Robbins' DOO-WOPP HALL OF FAME concert on August 20, 2020* JULY WEEKLONG education program schedule to run July 13 - July 17* SUMMER INTENSIVE education program schedule to run August 3 - August 21

The health and well-being of this entire community is the theatre's primary and shared focus. Theatre management is closely following the guidance of health and government officials and anticipate updates to the status of both the stay-at-home and gathering restriction orders on a local and national level. As these restrictions change, so may these new plans. We ask for patrons' patience and understanding while continuing to work on the best, most responsible plans for upcoming scheduled events at North Shore Music Theatre. Theatre management will communicate any change in plans should they be required.

Bill Hanney and North shore Music Theatre remind the community that their support is needed more than ever. The best way to help this beloved arts institution to survive is to continue to purchase tickets and ticket packages for upcoming shows, hold onto existing tickets, buy gift certificates for future purchases or take an account credit if needed. Patrons can also help by spreading the word among family and friends that NSMT will be back this fall with their support.





