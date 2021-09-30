NEVERMORE Halloween Theatrical Experience Comes to Old Stturbridge Village This Month

NEVERMORE-The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe returns October 13th-31st to Old Sturbridge Village in central Massachusetts after last year's sold out run.

The outdoor theatrical experience is created & directed by P.J. Griffith (Broadway's American Idiot, Sleep No More, Giant & Rock of Ages Off Broadway) occurs throughout the houses, shops, mills and countryside of a cursed 19th century New England village.

Throughout the evening, the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe come alive -- six tales of revenge, obsession and deception-- when unsuspecting guests least expect it. Drawing from some of Poe's most famous stories including "The Tell Tale Heart", "Fall Of The House of Usher", "The Black Cat", "A Predicament", "The Masque Of The Red Death" and "The Raven", the audience explores a town riddled with guilt, secrets and despair where people are haunted by supernatural forces, a mysterious plague and their own malevolent motives.

The cast of NEVERMORE- The Fantastic Terror of Edgar Allan Poe includes Catherine Luciani as "Annabel", Eamon Griffith as "Roderick", Laura Rocklyn as "Psyche", Bryce Crumlish as "William", Jacqueline Noel Talbot as "Evangeline", Alexander Demetrius as "Tristan".

NEVERMORE is stage managed by Amber Neilson with costumes designed by Carrie Midura The experience is produced by ClockJack Productions, in association with Old Sturbridge Village, Rhys Simmons and James Donahue.

Tickets are available for entrance times between 5pm and 7pm from Wednesday, October 13th through Sunday, October 31st, here https://www.osv.org/event/phantoms-and-fire-2021.