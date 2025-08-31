Mwalin DaPhunkee Brings Solo Show SOUL, BLUES & GROOVES to the Sandbar Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, September 18 at 7:00 PM, the Sandbar Lounge (150 Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA) welcomes a truly unique musical and cultural experience as Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor takes the stage with his critically acclaimed performance, Soul, Blues & Grooves.

A master storyteller, musician, and cultural scholar, Mwalim's performances blend the power of music and narrative into a soul-stirring journey. For those unfamiliar, this isn't just a concert-it's a deep dive into the cultural DNA of soul, blues, and jazz, led by an artist who lives and breathes the traditions he celebrates.

Mwalim's musical journey began in an unexpected place: the world of classical music. A child prodigy on the viola, he later expanded into jazz piano, mastering the nuances of harmony, rhythm, and improvisation. Yet it was his parallel path as a spoken-word artist, playwright, author, and storyteller that anchored him in the role he now embodies-a modern-day Griot, preserving and sharing the oral and musical traditions of the African and Indigenous diasporas.

This evolving artistic identity led him to explore the roots of American music-especially the deep connections between soul, blues, jazz, and R&B-and ultimately to pick up the guitar and step into the role of Blues Griot: a musical historian and cultural ambassador, using performance to educate and uplift.

"Soul, Blues & Grooves" isn't just a catchy title-it reflects the heartbeat of Mwalim's show. Audiences can expect an intoxicating blend of soulful ballads, blues riffs, jazz-infused improvisations, and spoken-word interludes, all seamlessly woven into a performance that's as intellectually engaging as it is emotionally powerful.

Over the past 18 months, Mwalim has been on the road, not only performing at venues across the country but also giving lectures and presentations on the blues, tracing its origins to West African and Native American musical traditions. His performances are equal parts concert and cultural symposium, offering insight into how music reflects, preserves, and transforms community stories.

The Sandbar Lounge is an intimate venue perfectly suited for Mwalim's immersive style, allowing audiences to experience the music up close and personal.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness one of the region's most compelling artists in a rare local performance. Whether you're a fan of soul, jazz, blues, or cultural storytelling, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor's "Soul, Blues & Grooves" promises an unforgettable night of sound, story, and soul.