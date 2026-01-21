Music Worcester To Present Pianist Nelson Goerner In Recital

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Worcester will present a recital by Argentine pianist Nelson Goerner on Thursday, March 5, at Curtis Performance Hall on the campus of Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The program will feature two contrasting works by Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2, a dramatic and virtuosic piece, and Valse oubliée No. 2, which emphasizes lyricism and interpretive nuance. Also on the program will be Iberia, Book IV by Isaac Albéniz, a set of three piano works considered among the most technically demanding in the repertoire. The New York Times has written of Goerner’s performance of the work that “there is really nothing in Iberia Book IV that a good three-handed pianist could not master, given unlimited years of practice and permission to play at half tempo. But there are few pianists thus endowed.”

Goerner has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras including the Orchestre de Paris, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, Philharmonia, Spanish National Orchestra, Sinfonia Varsovia, and the Mariinsky Orchestra. As a recitalist, he has performed at venues such as the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées and Philharmonie de Paris, Wigmore Hall in London, and The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C.

His recordings are released primarily on the Alpha Classics label and include works by Liszt, Albéniz, Chopin, Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Schumann, Fauré, and Franck. Recent recognitions include France Musique’s selection of his 2024 Liszt album, a Gramophone Editor’s Choice for his Brahms recording, a Diapason d’Or de l’Année for Debussy, the Polish “Gloria Artis” cultural medal, and the Konex Platinum Prize from the Konex Foundation in Buenos Aires.

The recital is part of Music Worcester’s 2025–2026 season, which features several prominent pianists. Earlier in the season, Simone Dinnerstein headlined the organization’s BACHtoberfest Weekend, and Daniil Trifonov appeared with the visiting Orchestre National de France. Upcoming performances include a recital by Alexandre Kantorow in April, as well as jazz appearances by the Aaron Diehl Trio in February and the Catherine Russell and Sean Mason Duo in March.

Founded in 1858, Music Worcester presents classical, jazz, folk, global, and dance performances throughout Central Massachusetts. The organization also maintains education and outreach initiatives, including in-school programs, masterclasses, and access to free and reduced-price tickets. Its long-term projects include The Complete Bach, an 11-year initiative to present live performances of all known works by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Music Worcester will present Nelson Goerner in recital at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Curtis Performance Hall in the Tsotsis Family Academic Center at Assumption University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Tickets and additional information are available through the organization.