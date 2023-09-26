'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' Comes to Boston

Rome arrives in Boston with the internationally acclaimed and visually stunning Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. The museum-style exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements featuring Michelangelo’s 34 renowned frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. Starting October 13th at 121 Webster Avenue in Chelsea, this exhibit allows guests to see every brushstroke of Michelangelo's iconic paintings up close and personal and at their own own pace, without the need to fight the crowds in Rome. Tickets for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition are on sale now at Click Here.

Commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508, Michelangelo’s historic art decorates the 60 foot high ceiling and 40 feet of the West wall of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. Renowned for the beautiful depictions of the creation and scenes from the Old Testament, it took seven years for Michelangelo to complete these masterpieces. The frescoes are reproduced in a unique way using licensed high definition photos and are brought to life using a special printing technique and materials that emulate the look and feel of the original frescoes. Reproduced lifesize and placed on or near eye-level, this exhibit provides guests unparalleled access. Audiences will be able to get close enough to spot the individual brush strokes from Michelangelo’s own hand as a free audio guide app provides background on each work.

"This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you're transformed into a completely different world," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE™ Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibition. "When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibition will allow residents of Greater Boston and visitors to the region an opportunity to see the amazing art at their own pace and up close – at an affordable price. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

The show runs for a limited time starting Friday, October 13 with tickets sold for Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $20 for adults ages 18+, $15.50 for children ages 4-17 with specialty pricing for families and groups. VIP packages are available. Tickets and further information are available at Click Here