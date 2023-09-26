'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' Comes to Boston

The show runs for a limited time starting Friday, October 13 with tickets sold for Thursdays through Sundays.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' Comes to Boston

Rome arrives in Boston with the internationally acclaimed and visually stunning Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. The museum-style exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements featuring Michelangelo’s 34 renowned frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. Starting October 13th at 121 Webster Avenue in Chelsea, this exhibit allows guests to see every brushstroke of Michelangelo's iconic paintings up close and personal and at their own own pace, without the need to fight the crowds in Rome. Tickets for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition are on sale now at Click Here.

Commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508, Michelangelo’s historic art decorates the 60 foot high ceiling and 40 feet of the West wall of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. Renowned for the beautiful depictions of the creation and scenes from the Old Testament, it took seven years for Michelangelo to complete these masterpieces. The frescoes are reproduced in a unique way using licensed high definition photos and are brought to life using a special printing technique and materials that emulate the look and feel of the original frescoes. Reproduced lifesize and placed on or near eye-level, this exhibit provides guests unparalleled access. Audiences will be able to get close enough to spot the individual brush strokes from Michelangelo’s own hand as a free audio guide app provides background on each work.

 

"This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you're transformed into a completely different world," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE™ Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibition. "When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibition will allow residents of Greater Boston and visitors to the region an opportunity to see the amazing art at their own pace and up close – at an affordable price. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”  

 

The show runs for a limited time starting Friday, October 13 with tickets sold for Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $20 for adults ages 18+, $15.50 for children ages 4-17 with specialty pricing for families and groups. VIP packages are available. Tickets and further information are available at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Tutti Music Collective Presents Fall Sacred Music Concert Photo
Tutti Music Collective Presents Fall Sacred Music Concert

The Tutti Music Collective, featuring the Wood Harbor Orchestra, conducted by Elijah Langille, presents “Masses and Other Sacred Works,” a fall concert, on Saturday, October 14, 8 pm, at Saint Cecelia Parish, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston. 

2
Tickets Now On Sale for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Emerson Colonial Theatre Photo
Tickets Now On Sale for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Emerson Colonial Theatre

Broadway in Boston will present the Boston engagement of the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From The North Country.  Performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre March 12 – 24, 2024 as part of the Lexus 23/24 Broadway In Boston season. Get event and ticket information here!

3
Blue Heron Appoints Arts Executive Bobby Pape As Executive Director Photo
Blue Heron Appoints Arts Executive Bobby Pape As Executive Director

Blue Heron, the chamber music ensemble, appoints Bobby Pape as Executive Director. Pape will lead the organization into its 25th anniversary season.

4
Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Photo
Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production

The theatrical phenomenon and Boston resident show staple, Blue Man Group returned from its brief September hiatus with a reimagined show beginning Saturday, September 23, 2023. Check out the teaser video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Norton Singers (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Copenhagen
Unicorn Theatre (9/28-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yippee Ki Yay
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (12/27-12/31)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Wheelock Family Theatre (10/13-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Boston Opera House (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Diana of Love™" Featuring the LIVE Music of Zoe Knight, Sponsored by The Abington Rotary Club
The Abington Rotary Club (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You