Melissa Errico and Edmund Bagnell Join Provincetown's Crown & Anchor 2021 Summer Lineup

Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will bring his new solo show Happy Days Are Here Again, directed by and co-written with Michael Schiralli, to the Crown & Anchor's P-Town lineup for a summer-long run this season from July 6 - August 31. In addition, Tony Award-nominated singer, actress and writer Melissa Errico, who has starred on Broadway in Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, and High Society, will premiere her critically acclaimed new show Amour & After: Melissa Errico Sings The Music of Michel Legrand, at the Crown & Anchor in Provincetown on August 4 & 5 this summer, with Tedd Firth at the piano. For tickets and information, please visit onlyatthecrown.com or call 508-487-1430.

Edmund Bagnell played Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include, Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple. In 2012, Edmund became the 1st violinist of the string quartet Well Strung, which released three chart topping albums in the classical crossover genre. The band had several notable live performances on the Today Show, toured internationally, performed on Broadway and with many notable performers such as Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald. In 2015 the band's song "Chelsea's Mom" became a viral hit. In 2019, Edmund premiered and toured internationally with his solo one man show, He Plays the Violin, to rave reviews. With the recent release of his first solo album, Christmas at Home, Edmund is excited to share yet another aspect of himself as a solo recording artist. Combining his years as an actor, singer, violinist, and band member, this album is a blend of his love for all these genres, and is a personal look into what he loves about making music.

Michael Schiralli is the Artistic Director of Half Moon Theatre at CIA's Marriott Pavilion where he's directed numerous productions including: John Cariani's premier of Cul-De-Sac; Yours, Anne; Vanya and Sonia and Masia and Spike; I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti; Side By Side By Sondheim among others. Some recent Off-Broadway credits include: Why'd You Do It? (NY Times critic's pick); Nico Underground (NY Times critic's pick); The critically acclaimed A Chanukah Charol starring Jackie Hoffman (New World Stages); Jeff Ward's Take One (Fringe) David Simpatico's Prom Queen (Playwrights Horizon). Other notable productions: Sleepless Variations with Mary Testa & Michael Starobin (Barrington Stage); Jackie Hoffman's solo shows including The Kvetching Continues (Time Out Award); The Tragic And Horrible Life Of The Singing Nun (NYMF, 3 awards); Varla Jean Merman shows and videos including Enough About Me: An Unauthorized Autobiography and the current A Star Is Bored; Coco Peru shows including Undaunted (GLAAD Award best theater LA); The Vendler Television Playhouse (Guiding Light TV Cast); Bob&Carol&Ted&Alice with David Rackoff (Culture Project); Born Again Again! with Tammy Faye Starlite; Valentine's Day Massacre with Jackie Hoffman, Paul Dinello, Eric Drysdale, David Rackoff (Drama Dept.); Wasp Cove with Julie Klausner; Nothin's Easy and Nobody's Happy with Colette Hawley; Gas, Food, Talent (West Bank); Darlene Love's True Love with musical direction by Bette Sussman (N.Y., L.A.); Laura Nyro Project with Catherine Russell, Elaine Caswell and Jenifer Kruskamp (MTC); Songs for a New World with Beth Leavel and musical direction by Jason Robert Brown (Helen Hayes PAC); Damaged Care (U.S. House of Congress); Everything's Coming Up Moses with Seth Rudetsky; MTW's Holiday Extravaganza with Kristin Chenowith; All You Can Sing with Phoebe Snow; Free & Equal (Yip Harburg Foundation); the feature film Varla Jean And The Mushroomheads; the new musical Hit Her With The Skates (UCPAC Hamilton Stage) Broadway World pick; and the American Songbook with Jackie Hoffman at Lincoln Center.

Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico was recently called "The Maria Callas of American musical theater" by Opera News, referencing both her crystalline voice and dramatic, expressive intensity. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, her latest album, "Sondheim Sublime" was called by The Wall Street Journal "The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded." Nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show, Amour, she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album "Legrand Affair." After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times - where she is a frequent contributor - and was then invited to become the sole American performer to participate in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held in April at Paris' Le Grand Rex Theatre, work that led one critic to announce that, "Errico is, and will continue to be, the premier interpreter of the musical legacy of Michel Legrand." Ghostlight Records recently reissued her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as Legrand Affair: Deluxe Edition.

Melissa is best known for her many starring roles on Broadway. She starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas and Michel Legrand's Amour which won her a Tony nomination for "Best Actress". She was recently honored with a caricature at Sardi's in celebration of her Broadway performances. But her career is characterized by diverse interests in many creative corners of theater and the arts. She has had a steady career in television, appeared in feature films, and performed in non-musical roles in Off-Broadway plays. She has also worked widely as both a recording artist and concert singer, releasing a series of award-winning albums and working with the world's most noted symphonies and jazz and cabaret spaces. Most recently, she has established herself as a writer, publishing essays in The New York Times and beyond. Her recent stage performances include a hit off-Broadway run of On A Clear Day ("musical comedy mastery" - The New Yorker magazine), The Baker's Wife in a concert run of Into the Woods with Alice Ripley and Wordplay - a unique look at Sondheim - at Lyrics & Lyricists produced by Ted Chapin for 92Y in April. She will soon be seen discussing & performing selections from Sunday In The Park With George on film in the forthcoming PBS Poetry in America portrait of Sondheim. She was the curator of a wildly popular French film festival at FIAF in NYC, and performed and organized concerts after screenings. Melissa also worked recently with Michael Feinstein in various ways including with The Pasadena Pops and The American Songbook Series at Lincoln Center. The New York Times recently said of Melissa Errico's Sondheim concert, "She sings beautifully" echoed by the Wall Street Journal who said: "Everything she sings is sublime."

Michel Legrand composed music for Jacques Demy's films The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) and The Young Girls of Rochefort (1966), and appeared and performed in Agnès Varda's Cléo from 5 to 7 (1961). He also composed music for The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) (which features "The Windmills of Your Mind"), The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun (1970), The Go-Between (1971), Summer of '42 (1971), Orson Welles's last-completed film F for Fake (1974) and would later compose the score for Welles's posthumously-released movie The Other Side of the Wind (2018). He also composed the score for Yentl (1983), as well as the film score for Louis Malle's film Atlantic City (1980). His instrumental version of the theme from Brian's Song charted 56th in 1972 on the Billboard's pop chart.