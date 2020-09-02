MassOpera Announces Series of Socially Distanced Outdoor Concerts Entitled SOCIAL DISTANSING

MassOpera kicked off the Social DistanSing series on July 4th, 2020.

MassOpera has announced its new concert series entitled Social DistanSing. Inspired by companies such as Opera Memphis, who are thinking innovatively to bring music safely to audiences as we navigate the ever-changing reality of the pandemic, MassOpera thought "how can we bring the music we miss in a compelling and safe manner to underserved populations?" And that is where Social DistanSing was born.

MassOpera kicked off the Social DistanSing series on July 4th, 2020, bringing a variety of opera, musical theater, jazz, and art song to the residents of multiple housing complexes in the Boston, Brookline, and Cambridge areas, and culminating in a special final performance at the VA in West Roxbury, all from the bed of a truck. On the day of the event a pickup truck pulls into the various locations with our opera singer in the decorated bed. The music is heard through a special PA wired from the truck, powered by a lawnmower battery, making the whole singing stage movable and safe. MassOpera is committed to serving underserved communities and made sure we were available both to those who are unable to be out in public safely, and those serving on the front lines. We performed for the elderly, disabled, low income families, veterans, front line workers, and hospital workers. Take a look at MassOpera's blog article about MassOpera's very first DistanSing:

https://massopera.org/2020/07/from-a-distance-massopera-july-4th-distansing/

MassOpera will present their second concert on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020, at various locations, including East Boston, Chelsea, Brighton, Roxbury, and Dedham. MassOpera will go live at every location via Facebook, featuring different numbers from the set of music. See below for details:

DETAILS

MassOpera's Social DistanSing

Monday, September 7th, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Produced and Hosted by: Daniel P. Ryan

Singers: Carley DeFranco

Katrina Holden-Buckley

Locations and Time Frame:

11:00 am Axis Admiral's Hill, Chelsea, MA

11:45 am Heritage Apartments, East Boston, MA

1:30 pm Alice Taylor Apartments, Roxbury, MA

2:15 pm 35 Fidelis Way Apartments, Brighton, MA

3:00 pm 91-95 Washington Street Apartments, Brighton, MA

Song Selections

Into the Light by Gena Branscombe

Joy from Genius Child by Ricky Ian Gordon

I Send My Heart Up To Thee by Amy Beach

Come Rain or Shine made famous by Judy Garland

El Vito by Fernando Obradors

Quando m'en vo from La bohème by Puccini

Dream With Me from Peter Pan by Bernstein

Climb Every Mountain from Sound of Music - R&H

